NAPOLEON — After a torrid regular season run that saw Napoleon Legion Post 300 win 35 games and three tournaments in Alaska, the River Bandits are now looking to go on a postseason run with the district tournament starting on Saturday.
Napoleon won’t get their tournament started until Saturday against the Pemberville Legion at 1 p.m.. If they win that first game they’ll play another game on Saturday at 7 p.m. A loss for them would mean they play in the losers bracket at 4 p.m. on Saturday and then potentially in the loser bracket final at noon on Sunday.
The championship will be played 3 p.m. on Sunday with a second game if needed played at 7 p.m. on Monday. All of the district games will be played at Memorial Park in Ottawa.
A district title would mean back-to-back championships for the Bandits and it would be their 14th district title in 25 years.
The Bandits come into the season having played 39 games with a 35-4 record including three championships in Alaska.
Head coach Chad Donsbach, who is in the midst of his sixth year at the helm of the program, has always spoken about how good the Alaska trip is for team chemistry. Every season that they’ve made a trip to Alaska, they’ve reached the state finals.
But the Bandits also had to play in three different tournaments there as well, and being in that type of environment will be a boost to this Bandits team as will the overall schedule they have and the sheer amount of games that they have played.
“Our grind of a schedule, playing six days a week, really has us playing at the top of our game at the right time,” Donbsbach said of his Bandits squad who scored a combined 33 runs in their final two games of the season. ”
It has been well-documented just how loaded this roster is. Donsbach said before the season started that on paper this team is the best the Bandits has ever had.
And through the 39 games during the regular season the Bandits are certainly proving that.
Their winning percentage of 89.7% is the best the program has ever seen. The next best winning percentage in program history is 83.3% going back to 2004. That team won a state championship. The only other two seasons where the Bandits got about 80% was an 82% winning percentage in 2010 and 2011. The Bandits reached the state finals in both of those seasons, winning it in 2011.
And when you get into the team statistics, it shows that the Bandits haven’t been winning, they’ve been winning by dominating fashion night in and night out. They’ve scored 371 runs and given up 111 for a run differential of plus 250.
“These kids and their work ethic, their want to is the reason why we are at where we are right now. Even the guy that maybe doesn’t play everyday, he still works hard because he doesn’t want to let the team down when he gets his chance. We have guys that when we have a day off in between games, they are in the cage getting swings in. That’s what this team is and that’s how you end up with a team that goes 35-4.”
Archbold’s DJ Newman joined the team for the first and only time this season and the Bowling Green State University commit and two-time Crescent-News Player of the Year award winner has been as good as advertised.
At the plate Newman led the team with a 1.436 OPS, a .552 OBP and a .474 batting average. His five home runs is second on the team while his five triples are tied for first and his 14 doubles are also tops on the team. He is second on the team in both runs scored (51) and third in RBIs (29).
“With him in the leadoff spot, this team goes as DJ goes,” Donsbach said. “I hate to really say that about one player on a team this talented but he really sets the tone for the rest of that lineup.”
Newman has also been crucial for the Bandits on the mound as well as in 25.2 innings this season he’s given up just two earned runs 0.70 ERA. He started the season with 23.2 innings of scoreless pitching and his 44 strikeouts are second on the team despite being fourth in innings pitched.
The Defiance trio of future Ohio University hurler Jayden Jerger, Mark Butler and Wade Liffick as well as players like Antwerp’s Luke Krouse, who will also attend Bowling Green State University to pitch and was a crucial part of the 2022 Division IV regional runner-up Antwerp baseball team, have also been key in multiple facts for the Bandits.
Jerger has of course been a force on the mound with 28.2 innings, a 4.01 ERA, 35 strikeouts and 12 walks. He’s also come along at the plate as of recently with a home run in their doubleheader against Muncie on Sunday. Wade Liffick’s OPS of 1.006 and batting average of .397 are both fourth on the squad while Mark Butler has launched two home runs and is second on the team with 30 RBIs.
Luke Krouse is third on the team in both doubles (9) as well as OPS (1.035) and is fourth in RBIs (27). On the mound his 27.2 innings are fourth on the team as are his 38 strikeouts. He is second on the team in ERA with a 1.30 mark.
The returners have excelled in their roles as well though as Breven Deckrosh, the team’s three-hole hitter and leading power source, has been playing some of his best ball this summer.
Just in the trip to Alaska the Bryan product hit four home runs and set an Alaska Airlines Tournament Tour record for hitting a home run in each of the three tournaments on the tour.
But he’s also carried that over to the rest of the summer as well as he leads the team in home runs (7), RBIs (58), runs scored (56) and is tied for the lead in triples (5). His 13 doubles are second best on the team as is his .437 batting average and his 1.299 OPS
Returners like Jackson Bergman of Hicksville (30.2 IP, 2.94 ERA 49 strikeouts, 12 walks), Nathaniel Adkins (33 innings, 2.18 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 16 walks) of Fairview and Dade Robinson (14.2 innings, 3.07 ERA)as well as Micah Bok (19.2 innings, 2.29 ERA, 19 strikeouts, 4 walks) both of Ayersville have also been crucial to what has been a very deep pitching staff for the Bandits.
Those returners will bring more than just the talent they bring on the baseball diamond, they’ll also come with some extra motivation after falling in the state championship last season.
“They all have a chip on their shoulder,” Donsbach said of his returners. “There is kind of this buzz around the team right now about finishing the job this year. We need to get back to that state title game and finish it this time.
But the biggest key to a deep tournament run every season has always been the pitching and specifically the pitching depth. With all the games and innings that this team has logged, Donsbach knows that this group, who’s team ERA of 2.55 is top three in program history, is up for the challenge.
“Last year at state when we went to the losers bracket, it was all hands on deck and when you get in a bigger tournament like that, everybody has some sort of role,” Donsbach said.”All these guys have been in situations where they have to come in and shut down an opponent and I know they will be up for the challenge when the time comes this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.