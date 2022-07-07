NAPOLEON — After its stellar nearly two-week trip to Alaska, Napoleon Legion Post 300 has returned to Ohio with even more confidence than the team had before it left.
It would take a lot to give confidence to a team that was already 16-3 going into the trip and outscored teams 106-20 in a 9-0 start to the season, but the River Bandits did it thanks to an awe-striking run of dominance in The Last Frontier.
They started 11-0 on their trip, and it wasn’t until their second to last game that they were tripped up by Buffalo, a legion team out of Minnesota.
But they immediately got the revenge they were looking for as in the very next game they put up 22 runs against that same Buffalo team to take their third tournament title of the weekend, something that has only been done three times in the Alaska tour’s history.
“The most impressive thing to me about that trip was how we responded to that loss and came out the next day and played so well,” River Bandits head coach Chad Donsbach said of his Napoleon squad. “The mentality and the desire of this team is just off the charts.”
That was just the cap of their 12-1 journey in Alaska as prior to that there was a lot more winning and a heck of a lot more runs as well.
In the three-tournament tour, the Bandits outscored their opponents 136-37 and a lot of that had to do with their lineup, which Donsbach was caught marveling at midway through the trip.
“The comment I made one of the days to our coaching staff was ‘my God our lineup is so long.’ There’s not really an easy out in our lineup, no matter how I make it out,” Donsbach said. “And I think that the players know that and the players feel that and it just breeds confidence, it breeds relaxation and you just go to the plate and let your natural abilities take over.”
There are plenty of those “natural abilities” to go around on this team and specifically on this trip no other hitter showed that more than Bryan product Breven Deckrosh.
Deckrosh hits in the three-hole for the Bandits and he made a little bit of history in the 13-game trip as he became the first player in the 20-year history of the Alaska Airlines Tournament Tour to homer in all three tournaments in the same year.
He actually hit four in the tournament and his power was on display for all the teams that saw him play.
“What’s fun about it for me is watching the opposing teams. Watching and listening to their comments about how hard he swings and how hard he hits the baseball,” Donsbach said. “It’s the same with a couple of other guys too but Breven is an awesome hitter and he understands the strike zone just about as good or better than anybody we have.”
Another big part of the “length” of the Bandits lineup is the addition of three newcomers from Defiance High School in Mark Butler, Wade Liffick and Jayden Jerger.
All three have been incredible additions to the plate with Jerger, a pitching commit at Ohio University, of course contributing on the mound as well.
“Getting those guys from Defiance after they graduate is huge for us because we know they are well-coached, we know they are going to compete hard and they are going to do things the right way,” Donsbach said. “Every day those guys lead by example and how they go about their business, it translates to success on the field.”
The pitching was just as dominant at points as well. The staff at one point combined for five-straight shutouts on the trip.
But they ran into a couple of bumps in the road late in the final tournament of the trip giving up 23 runs in their final three games combined.
Three of those guys that had trouble were three of their DI committed pitchers as Luke Krouse (Antwerp) three earned runs in four innings in their 10-7 win over Palmer Legion, Jerger pitched in the final, championship clinching win for the Bandits but gave up all eight earned runs over 5.2 innings of work and Jackson Bergaman (Hicksville) gave up six runs in 4.2 innings to Buffalo in their only loss of the trip.
Up to that point, none of those guys had experienced much adversity, but being hit around a little bit isn’t always a bad thing.
“We talk about it all the time, getting better everyday. All three of them really struggled getting ahead of guys,” Donsbach said. “It really just reinforces that no matter how many games we’ve won to this point that there is always room to get better.”
As a whole though this season the pitching staff has been one of the most dominant the program has ever seen as according to Donsbach their team ERA of 2.03 is top three in the 25-year history of the River Bandits.
DJ Newman (Archbold) has yet to give up an earned run in 23.2 innings pitched.
Now, with the Alaska trip done and over with, Donsbach and his squad are eyeing a deep tournament run with the district tournament slated to start next Friday, July 15.
After the experience they obtained and the growing confidence, Donsbach feels that his team is more than ready.
“With our next handful of games here we have to get ourselves ready for the district tournament and in terms of team bonding our chemistry is off the charts right now,” Donsbach said. “The Alaska trip always seems to do that and I think it’s got us right where we want to be heading into the last week of the regular season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.