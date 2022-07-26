LANCASTER — Napoleon Legion Post 300 stayed alive the Ohio American Legion baseball state tournament on Tuesday with two elimination games victories on Tuesday.
The two victories now put Napoleon a win away from getting out of the losers bracket and reaching the state final for the second straight year. They'll play the loser of Wednesday's 9 a.m. winner's bracket final between Tiffin Legion and the defending state champions Yeager-Benson Legion at noon Wednesday.
The first elimination game was a 4-0 win over New Philadelphia legion for the Bandits.
Jackson Bergman (Hicksville) started for the Bandits in the contest and threw a gem going all seven innings and allowing just two hits and no runs while striking out 11 and walking none.
The bats were alive early for the Bandits as they scored a run each in both the first and second innings.
In the first DJ Newman (Archbold) reached via an error to start the game and then after a Tyler Yahraus (Montpelier) sacrifice bunt, Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) also reached on an error to bring in Newman.
In the second it was Newman doing the damage as he brought in Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) who reached scoring position earlier via a single and a steal of second.
Yahraus drove in two runs in the sixth on a double to add some insurance for Bergman headed to the seventh.
The second game was a 7-4 victory over Beverly-Lowell Legion that saw another complete game gem on the mound from Luke Krouse (Antwerp). The future Bowling Green State University Falcon gave up four runs (one earned) on seven hits, while striking out five and walking three.
He got immediate help at the plate as the Bandits put up two runs in the top of the first inning on a walk from Newman, an RBI double from Breven Deckrosh and an RBI single from Nolan Schafer (Tinora).
Beverly-Lowell cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning and the score stayed 2-1 until fourth when Napoleon broke open a 5-1 lead after Mark Butler (Defiance) and Wade Liffick (Defiance) each notched singles to start the inning.
A Chase Clark (Antwerp) RBI single and a Newman 2-RBI double brought in the three runs in the inning.
Beverly-Lowell put up two more runs late in the game but two insurance runs from Napoleon kept the Bandits in front. Krouse was able to hold onto the lead after letting the first two batters of the seventh inning on base and keep the Bandits alive until at least tomorrow.
If the Bandits can win on Wednesday that will be their lone contest before the state finals on Thursday with two games to be played if needed.
New Philadelphia 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
Napoleon 110 002 x - 4 7 0
Records: Napoleon 39-5.
Winning Pitcher: Jackson Bergman (7 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 11 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Brandt Wells (6 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) - Tyler Yahraus double, 2 RBIs; Wade Liffick 2 singles; Kaleb Woods 2 runs.
Napoleon 200 301 1 - 7 10 0
Beverly-Lowell 100 011 1 - 4 7 1
Records: Napoleon 30-5.
Winning Pitcher: Luke Krouse (7 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing Pitcher: (Beverly-Lowell) - Cameron Tennant (4 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Seth Miller.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) - DJ Newman 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Breven Deckrosh double, single. (Beverly-Lowell) - Owen Brown double; I. Ellis 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.