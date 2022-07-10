NAPOLEON — Napoleon Legion Post 300 played their lone doubleheader of the season at Napoleon High School Sunday and picked up two more wins against Muncie Legion.
The first game was a whitewash as Jackson Bergman (Hicksville) dominated on the mound and the bats gave him run support as the Bandits won 11-0 in five innings.
Bergman gave up only three hits, got 11 of his 15 outs via strikeout and walked three.
At the plate Luke Krouse (Antwerp) left the yard and drove in four runs in the game while Jayden Jerger (Defiance) clubbed two doubles and a single for two RBIs and three runs scored.
The second game was a much closer contest however as Muncie tagged two runs on Bandits starter Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon) in the first inning while the River Bandits were able to get one on a Chase Clark (Antwerp) RBI single.
Napoleon pulled in front in the third with a two run shot by Jerger to put them up 3-2.
Jerger is a player that Bandits head coach Chad Donsbach said he flirted with the idea of assigning him to only pitching duties due to some early season struggles at the plate.
But he made the decision to give him some more at-bats here late in the season and with Jerger going 4-for-7 over the two Sunday games with a home run, two doubles, a single, four RBIs and four runs scored, Donsbach is reaping the immediate rewards.
"It makes me feel stupid more than anything that I didn't get him in the lineup sooner," Donsbach said of his decision to get Jerger in the lineup. "But due to some outside circumstances he needed another bat and he has stepped up in a big way."
After Defiance took back the lead though it continued to be a back-and-forth contest as Muncie fought back with three runs in the top of four to take back a 5-3 lead.
That lead lasted all of one half inning however as Napoleon put up a three spot of their own in the bottom of the inning, the go-ahead run coming on a Breven Deckrsosh (Bryan) single.
The back and forth contest continued in the fifth though with Muncie again taking a lead, 7-6 but again Napoleon wasted no time taking the lead back with another three spot in the bottom of five.
That would be the last time the lead changed hands as both teams got another run and Muncie loaded the bases with two outs in the top of seven, but Dade Robinson (Ayersville), who came on in relief of Rubinstein in the fifth, slammed the door on the Bandits win.
The win pushes the Bandits to 33-4 on the season and with just two more games left on the schedule before the district tournament head coach Chad Donsbach knows that close games like the second game on Sunday is exactly what his team needs.
"We certainly have had our share of blowouts this season so to play in a competitive game here with two more games before the tournament, it definitely gets the guys in the right mindset," he said.
Napoleon will play two road games, one against Pemberville Legion on Tuesday and another against Adrian Legion on Wednesday before the district tournament starts at Ottawa on Friday.
Muncie 000 00 - 0 3 3
Napoleon 222 5x - 11 14 0
Winning Pitcher: Jackson Bergman (5 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 11 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing Pitcher: C. Smith (4 innings, 14 hits, 11 runs, 6 earned, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Muncie) - C. Smith 2 singles. (Napoleon) - Luke Krouse home run, single, 4 RBIs; Jayden Jerger 2 doubles, single, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Wade Liffick 2 singles; Breven Deckrosh 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Kaleb Woods 2 singles, 2 runs.
Muncie 200 320 1 - 8 10 7
Napoleon 102 331 x - 10 8 3
Records: Napoleon 33-4.
Winning Pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (4 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 2 earned, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Dade Robinson.
Losing Pitcher: J. Michael (4 innings, 6 hits, 8 runs, 5 earned, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: C. Roach.
Leading Hitters: (Muncie) - K. McBride double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; C. Roach double, 2 RBIs; Q. Faulker double, single; B. Adams 2 runs; J. Roach 2 RBIs. (Napoleon) - Jayden Jerger home run, 2 RBIs; Kaleb Woods double, single, 2 runs; Breven Deckrosh 2 singles, 2 runs; Micah Bok 2 runs.
