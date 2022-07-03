WASALLI — Napoleon Legion Post 300 earned a berth to Sunday's championship game in the Todd Ryan Memorial Tournament in Alaska over the weekend.
It didn't come without some struggles though, as the Bandits dropped their first contest in their 2022 Alaska trip to drop to 11-1 on the voyage.
First though the Bandits played a two-inning game on Saturday which was called due to rain but Napoleon won 23-0.
Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview) went both innings for Napoleon, not surrendering a hit and striking out four of the six batters that he saw.
At the plate almost everyone chipped in a little but it was Luke Krouse (Antwerp) leading the way as he had a double, two singles and five RBIs on the day. Abe Delano (Ayersville) had two singles and three RBIs as did Tyler Yahraus (Montpelier). Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) had a double, two RBIs and four runs scored.
On Sunday, Napoleon stayed hot as despite trailing 3-0 after two innings to Palmer Legion, the River Bandits exploded for six runs in the top of the third.
Nolan Schafer (Tinora) got the inning started as after the Bandits had bases loaded, Schafer's single to right brough in two runners with the third coming around to score on a throwing error.
That tied the game but the Bandits weren't done as Jayden Jerger (Defiance) single in a run, Chase Clark (Antwerp) also single in a run and Micah Bok (Holgate) brought in two more on the second pitch he saw with a two-out double that scored two.
That lead would hold as Krouse, who had a rough first two innings, brought things back to his norm throwing two shutout frames in the third and fourth. Delano, Dade Robinson (Owens, Ayersville) and Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon) all pitched in relief.
At the plate, it was who other than Deckrosh leading the way as he clubbed his fourth home run of the trip for two insurance runs in the top of the sixth.
With that home run, Deckrosh did something that has never been seen in the 20-year history of the Alaska Airlines Tournament Tour in hitting a home run in each of the three tournaments that played in in the same season.
It brings his season total up to six long bombs.
DJ Newman (Archbold) was also impressive at the plate yet again as he clubbed a double, a single and came around to score in the leadoff spot twice.
The second game of the day came against Bufflao (MN) who the Bandits saw at the Bill Miller Wood Bat Tournament which they had won earlier last week.
Napoleon won the contest 4-0 with Jerger throwing the shutout.
That was not to be this time around though as though the Bandits went ahead 5-9 in the top of the third inning, Buffalo's six-run fifth and two insurance runs in the sixth were all they needed to get revenge on the Bandits.
Jackson Bergman (Hicksville) pitched a shutout up until that fateful fifth inning where he was pulled after garnering two outs. Delano finished the game in relief.
No one on the Bandits mustered an extra-base hit in the game but Newman and Yahraus each had two singles. Mark Butler (Defiance) drove in two runs.
Despite the loss the Bandits will get another shot at the Minnesota natives in a 4 p.m. EST start today in the championship game. It will be the last game of the trip for the Bandits before they head home to play Adrian Legion on Thursday.
Saturday
Napoleon (12)(11) - 23 14 1
Wasalli 00 - 0 0 4
Winning Pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing Pitcher: G. Wheeler (0.2 innings, 9 hits, 12 runs, 7 earned, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others. C. Sivulich, N. Nickelson, B. O'Donnel.
Leading Hitters: DJ Newman double, single, 3 runs; Tyler Yahraus 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Jayden Jerger double, 2 RBIs; Breven Deckrosh double, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Wade Liffick 3 runs; Luke Krouse double, 2 singles, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Tanner Rubenstein 2 runs; Abe Delano 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Kaleb Woods 2 runs.
Sunday
Napoleon 006 003 1 - 10 12 1
Palmer 210 002 2 - 7 9 2
Winning Pitcher: Luke Krouse (4 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Abe Delano, Dade Robinson, Tanner Rubinstein.
Losing Pitcher: L. Gugenmos (1.1 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: K. Leaders.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) - Breven Deckrosh home run, single, 2 RBIs; DJ Newman double, single, 2 runs; Micah Bok double; Kaleb Woods double, 2 runs; Wade Liffick double, 2 runs; Nolan Schafer 2 RBIs. (Palmer) - L. Guugenmos triple, single, 2 RBIs; B. Marks double, single, 4 runs; K. Leaders double, single, 3 RBIs; K. Buzby 2 runs.
Napoleon 005 000 0 - 5 9 1
Buffalo 000 062 x - 8 9 1
Records:
Winning Pitcher: B. Mutterer (2.1 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Z. Salonek, E. Johnson, T. Morrissette.
Losing Pitcher: Jackson Bergman (4.2 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others. Micah Bok.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) - DJ Newman 2 singles, Tyler Yahraus 2 singles; Mark Butler 2 RBIs. (Buffalo) - E. Soeffker triple, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; J. Johnson double, single, 2 runs; E. Johnson 2 singles.
