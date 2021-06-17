SIDNEY — The Napoleon River Bandits answered a third-inning run by Sidney Post 217 with a tying tally in the fourth and four runs over the final two frames of a 5-1 win at Sidney in Legion ball action at Custenborder Field on Wednesday.
The Bandits (8-3) first tied things up on an RBI double from Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) that followed a leadoff single by Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier). Napoleon Post 300 took the lead for good on an RBI single from Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) in the sixth inning before Caleb Frank (Fairview) singled to score Yahraus and Nolan Schafer drove in Deckrosh with an RBI sacrifice fly.
Altaffer added an insurance run in the seventh with an RBI single to score Austin Lichty (Antwerp) and back up four innings by starter Caden Craft (Ayersville) and three scoreless relief frames by Frank.
Altaffer finished with three base hits to lead the way for the Bandits while Lichty and Yahraus each had a pair of base knocks.
Napoleon will return to action with a clash at Pemberville Post 183 on Friday at 7 p.m. before a doubleheader at Sandusky Perkins against Sandusky Post 83 at 1 and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Napoleon 000 103 1 — 5 11 2
Sidney 001 000 0 — 1 6 1
Records: Napoleon 8-3.
Winning pitcher: Caden Craft (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 0 walks). Other: Caleb Frank.
Losing pitcher: Xavier Phlipot (6 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 8 hits, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Carson Taylor.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Blake Altaffer 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Austin Lichty 2 singles, 2 runs; Tylor Yahraus 2 singles, 2 runs; Breven Deckrosh double. (Sidney) — Eric Schmidt 2 singles.
LANCASTER — After allowing five runs in the opening game of a doubleheader, Napoleon settled in and allowed just one run the rest of the way to earn a split with Lancaster on Tuesday.
In the opener, the River Bandits fell behind 5-0 after one inning but battled back to make it a one-run game with a run in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Frank drove in two of the runs for the Bandits.
In the nightcap, Post 300 won the game in five innings, 14-1. The Bandits closed the game with five runs in the third, seven in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Frank and Deckrosh each drove in three runs in the win. Frank hit a single and a triple while Deckrosh added three singles.
Chase Clark (Antwerp) and Lichty each hit a single and a double and drove in two runs each. Altaffer held Lancaster to a run on four hits with nine strikeouts to get the win on the mound.
Napoleon 000 130 0 — 4 6 0
Lancaster 500 000 x — 5 4 2
Winning pitcher: Lane Goetz (5 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts). Other: Springer.
Losing pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (1.1 innings, 2 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Micah Bok.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Breven Deckrosh triple; Caleb Frank 2 RBIs. (Lancaster) — Ajay Locke 2 RBIs; Nathan Hoffman 2 singles.
Napoleon 005 72 — 14 14 1
Lancaster 001 00 — 1 4 5
Record: Napoleon 7-3.
Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (5 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Samuel Sethna (3.1 innings, 9 hits, 10 runs, 2 earned, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Noah Stadwick.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Caleb Frank single, triple, 3 RBIs; Chase Clark single, double, 2 RBIs; Austin Lichty single, double, 2 RBIs; Breven Deckrosh 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Hunter Hamilton 2 singles. (Lancaster) — Sammy Amnah double; Cayden Moore 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.