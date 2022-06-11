TROY — Napoleon Post 180 continued a torrid start to the 2022 summer campaign, moving to 7-0 with a pair of lopsided wins Saturday at the Troy Tournament against Greenville (13-1) and Circleville (12-0) in four innings each.
With a 12-run lead in both contests, the games were called early in favor of the River Bandits, which finished the day without an error across both contests. In the opener against Greenville Post 140, the Bandits picked up a run in the second inning and were tied heading into the bottom of the third frame before plating three runs in the third inning. The Bandits broke through in a big way in the fourth inning, scoring nine runs and 13 total on the day on eight hits, thanks to four errors by the Thunder.
Jayden Jerger (Defiance) earned the win on the bump, striking out two and walking two while allowing two hits and one run. DJ Newman ripped a double and triple with two RBIs while Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) recorded a triple and home run with four RBIs. Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier added two runs and two RBIs in the game-one win.
In the late contest against Circleville Post 134, Jackson Bergman pitched all four innings for the River Bandits without allowing a hit as the Hicksville standout and Toledo commit struck out 10 of the 15 batters he faced, walking two and hitting two Panther batters. The Bandits plated five runs in both the second and fourth innings, finishing with a dozen runs on eight hits. Nolan Schafer (Tinora) drove in three runs on the day while Newman and Luke Krouse (Antwerp) each doubled in the second win over Circleville in as many days.
The River Bandits will look to conclude their Troy trip unbeaten with a pair of games Sunday, facing Hillsboro at 12:15 p.m. before a 5 p.m. championship game matchup against Beavercreek.
Greenville 001 0 - 1 2 4
Napoleon 013 9 - 13 8 0
Records: Napoleon 6-0, Greenville 2-6.
Winning pitcher: Jayden Jerger (4 innings, 1 run, 2 hits, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Xavier Manning (3 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Ricky Heidrich.
Leading hitters: (Greenville) - Hunter Gray double; Colton Francis double. (Napoleon) - Breven Deckrosh triple, home run, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; DJ Newman double, triple, 2 RBIs; Tylor Yahraus 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Luke Krouse 2 runs.
Circleville 000 0 - 0 0 1
Napoleon 250 5 - 12 8 0
Records: Napoleon 7-0, Circleville 0-6.
Winning pitcher: Jackson Bergman (4 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Payton Knight (2 innings, 7 runs, 7 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks). Other: Carson Coffey.
Leading hitters: (Circleville) - 0 hits. (Napoleon) - Luke Krouse single, double, 2 runs; DJ Newman double, 2 runs; Nolan Schafer 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Tylor Yahraus 2 runs; Mark Butler 2 RBIs.
