ADRIAN, Mich — Napoleon Legion Post 300 rolled to an 18-2 victory over Adrian Legion in their final game of the regular season on Wednesday night.
The win is their 35th, and it comes after the Bandits barely squeaked out a 1-0 win over Adrian at home last Thursday.
DJ Newman who missed the last five games for the Bandits after returning from Alaska returned and went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, an RBI and three runs scored.
He also got the start for the Bandits going two innings and giving up the first two earned runs of the season for the Bandits. He now has given up two earned in 25.1 innings.
The Bandits put up 13 runs in the first two innings to put this one to bed early. Breven Deckrsoh (Bryan), Mark Butler (Defiance) and Luke Krouse (Antwerp) all notched RBI singles in the four-run first inning.
Deckrosh was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored in the contest. Butler was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Napoleon kept pouring it on with a nine-run ninth another RBI single for both Butler and Deckrosh as well as one for Newman as well.
Five runs in the final two innings, including an RBI double from Nolan Schafer (Tinora) in the fifth ended the scoring for the Bandits as they walked away with a five-inning run rule victory.
Napoleon 490 32 — 18 15 0
Adrian 000 20 — 2 4 3
Records: Napoleon 35-4.
Winning Pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 5 striketouts, 1 walk). Others: DJ Newman, Lucas Gerken.
Losing Pitcher: B. Stover (1 innings, 4 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: T. Hayes, B. McGuigan, M. Bledsoe, S. Parker, G. Landsell.
