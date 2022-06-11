TROY — The Napoleon River Bandits had an energetic start to the Troy Tournament Friday afternoon as Post 300 picked up a dominant 7-0 shutout win over Lancaster Post 11 in the day’s opener before a seventh-inning surge lifted the unbeaten Bandits past Circleville Post 134, 7-4.
In the opener, Archbold standout DJ Newman was dominant over six innings, allowing just a single to the Lancaster lineup and striking out 13 with three walks. Wade Liffick (Defiance) came on for the seventh inning and shut the door for the Bandits, backed up by an 11-hit output from a potent batting order. After an RBI single from Abe DeLano (Ayersville) put Napoleon on the board in the second, Napoleon picked up three runs in the third inning as Newman reached via error before two fielder’s choices set up a two-run double from Luke Krouse (Antwerp) and an RBI knock from Mark Butler (Defiance).
Butler added a two-out single in the fifth and was brought home by teammate Jayden Jerger (Defiance) before Napoleon rounded out with an RBI fielder’s choice off Butler’s bat and an RBI sacrifice fly by Jerger in the seventh.
In the late contest, Napoleon fell behind early with Circleville taking a 3-0 lead through four innings. The Bandits chipped into the lead with a bases-loaded RBI single from Newman in the fifth but were behind the eight-ball down 4-1 with two outs in the top of the seventh.
After their first two batters were retired, Butler got things going with a pinch-hit single, followed by base knocks from Newman and Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier) to juice the bags. A hit off the bat of Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) resulted in an error, allowing two runs to score and cut the lead to 4-3.
Krouse drew a walk to load the bases again and Liffick finished the job, emptying the bases with a three-run double to left field. Lucas Gerken (Napoleon) followed with an RBI single and Krouse shut down the Post 134 Panthers with a scoreless seventh inning.
The River Bandits will look to keep their solid streak going with a pair of games Saturday at Troy. Napoleon will face Greenville Post 140 at 10 a.m. before a second contest with Circleville at 12:15 p.m.
Napoleon 013 010 2 — 7 11 0
Lancaster 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Records: Napoleon 4-0, Lancaster 3-3.
Winning pitcher: DJ Newman (6 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 13 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Wade Liffick.
Losing pitcher: Dylan Winkler (7 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 11 hits, 1 strikeout, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Mark Butler 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Abe DeLano 2 singles; Luke Krouse double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jayden Jerger double, 2 RBIs; Breven Deckrosh 2 runs. (Lancaster) — Connor Schorr single.
Napoleon 000 010 6 — 7 8 1
Circleville 002 110 0 — 4 9 3
Records: Napoleon 5-0, Circleville 0-4.
Winning pitcher: Abe DeLano (3 innings, 2 runs, 5 hits, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Save: Luke Krouse. Other: Nathaniel Adkins.
Losing pitcher: Ryan Chambers (6.2 innings, 7 runs, 0 earned, 8 hits, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Christian Porter.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — DJ Newman single, double; Wade Liffick double, 3 RBIs. (Circleville) — Payton Knight 2 singles, double; Matt Whaley 2 singles; Ryan Chambers 2 singles; Carson Coffey double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.