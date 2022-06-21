NAPOLEON — When Napoleon Legion Post 300 head coach Chad Donsbach put his team together this season, he knew that this was maybe his best team on paper that he had ever had.
And that’s saying a lot for a River Bandits program that has won five state championships and made two trips to the American Legion World Series.
But he admittedly knew that just because this was basically an area all-star team on paper, doesn’t mean that it would play out that way on the field.
There are a lot of factors that go into being a great team and skill and raw talent are just one piece of the puzzle. The team also has to have team chemistry, the ability to want to get better and probably a little bit of luck on the way.
Team chemistry specifically can be hard to come by on teams like this. All of these players spend their high school season’s mostly playing against each other, some in pretty high profile games.
Hicksville’s Jackson Bergman and Antwerp’s Luke Krouse, both who are set to pitch in the Mid-American Conference next season, are prime examples. They both pitched absolute gems in the sectional finals this season with Bergman going 6.1 innings and giving up just two runs on two hits and Krouse going all seven innings, giving up just one run on four hits and striking out 12.
The Archers would go on to propel that two-run win into their third-straight regional appearance, but now that both of their seasons are over, Bergman and Krouse found themselves pitching for the same team just weeks after dueling it out against each other on the mound.
Getting team chemistry from a team like this with so many highly competitive guys isn’t always an easy task, but when it comes to this version of the Bandits squad, Donsbach feels that the pieces of the puzzle are fitting seamlessly together.
“It’s really been a blast this year so far,” Donsbach said. “Our team chemistry is off the charts and it was like that from day one. Bringing in the new guys that we did and mixing them in right away with the 11 guys we had coming back, it’s like we haven’t missed a beat.”
The early season results say the same thing as Donsbach expresses too as the Bandits, especially early on, were running through their opponents with ease.
In their first nine games of the season, a 9-0 start, the Bandits outscored their opponents 106-20.
They have since gone 7-3 since with two losses to a very good Tiffin team this past weekend and a loss in the second game of a double header with Lancaster on June 14.
But that hasn’t weakened the resolve of the Bandits one bit as for one, they were forced to play three games on Sunday, the final two coming against Tiffin after they beat them 10-7 to force a decisive championship game.
Donsbach described his team as “out of gas” going into that third and final game on Sunday but they got to the championship game and they did it without arguably their best player and back-to-back Crescent-News baseball player of the year award winner DJ Newman, who was out due to a family wedding.
Arguably is the correct wording there as there are a multitude of players that could stake claim to being the “best player” on this stacked team but Newman is undoubtedly one of the best players in the area.
He’s slated to go to Bowling Green State University next season to pitch and hit and had been hitting leadoff for the Bandits all season. So far, he’s been comfortable in that spot hitting .489 with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs 17 RBIs, 28 runs scored and a 1.628 OPS. He leads the team in all those categories mentioned except for RBIs.
But the construction of this team has led to them being able to get through losing players like Newman, because up and down the roster there is someone that is more than capable of taking his place.
“It’s comforting I guess for lack of a better word. You know what you are going to get every night and you have rock solid stability because we have so many guys that you know are going to put up impressive numbers on both sides of the ball,” Donsbach said of this team’s depth.
The pitching depth speaks for itself with four players that are committed to play Division I baseball inside the MAC in Newman (Bowling Green), Krouse (Bowling Green), Bergman (Toledo) and Jayden Jerger (Ohio). The staff also includes Nathaniel Adkins who is committed to play at Division II Cedarville next season.
There are seven players on the team that have logged at least 10 innings so far this season and all but one of them have an ERA under two with the only one not under two being Jerger’s 2.69 ERA in 13 innings pitched.
Newman has yet to give up an earned run in 10 innings pitched and has struck out 23 batters, Krouse with 11 innings pitched has given up just one earned run and Napoleon’s Tanner Rubenstein has also only given up one earned run in 10.1 innings.
Fariview’s Adkins has the most innings logged with 17.2 and a 1.98 ERA. Bergman is second in innings pitched with 15 and a 1.87 ERA.
The best part of all of this is that Donsbach has the hitting to match as showcased by the team averaging 8.8 runs per game this season and that comes after being shut out twice this weekend. All of those guys mentioned except for Bergman have logged plate appearances as well.
But it is guys like Tyler Yahraus (.389 avg., 8 RBIs, 21 runs) of Montpelier and Breven Deckrosh (.389 avg., 5 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 23 RBIs, 19 runs) of Bryan that have locked down the top of the order behind Newman this season. That one, two, three in the order is something that Donsbach sees as a particular advantage of this team.
“It’s interesting because our one, two, three guys have only gone down in order in an inning maybe three times this year. So you know that once to get the lineup flipped, even with two outs, you are going to have a chance to get a run,” Donsback said.
When you get behind those first three guys however, there isn’t really any drop off as players like Defiance’s Mark Butler (.356 avg., 16 RBIs) and Wade Liffick (.424 avg., 10 RBIs, 9 runs) as well as GMC stand outs such as Tinora’s Nolan Schafer (.357 avg., 8 RBIs, 10 runs), Krouse (.281 avg., 5 doubles, 11 runs) and Ayersville’s Abe Delano (.321 avg., 9 runs) populate the rest of the batting order.
It’s a lineup that has made it very easy for Donsbach to mix and match on a daily basis. But mixing and matching the lineup and deciding what great arm talent to put on the mound is about as extensive as Donsbach’s coaching duties are.
His number one goal this season? Stay out of the way and let the talent speak for itself.
“It’s sometimes just fun to sit back and watch and let them do their thing,” Donsbach said. “I really try to let them play their game without any fear. I don’t want them to be afraid to make a mistake and I think we are getting there, I really do.”
“There are days where I’m just in awe of guys, where you’re like ‘how can an 18-year-old young man be doing the things that they’re doing on the baseball field?” Donsbach continued. “You kind of just get awestruck sometimes with some of the things that these guys do.”
The fun isn’t even close to ending either as they are still a month out from the start of the district tournament and before that, they’ll take a trip to Alaska where baseball will be the main focus, but there will be plenty of fun to be had elsewhere as well.
“It’s a once in a lifetime trip for some of these kids. I look forward to really focusing on baseball and the things that we can improve on, but also the other Alaska stuff we get to do, to see how excited they get when they see a moose for the first time or a bear for the first time that isn’t in captivity in a zoo.”
In fact, even with the hot start by the Bandits, Donsbach and crew believe that this is only the start of an even hotter run throughout the rest of the season.
“I really think we are about to go on a big run here,” Donsbach said. “I really truly do. I think that we are a few adjustments and pieces away from making a very substantial long run and having a tremendous season.”
