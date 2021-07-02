KOKOMO, Ind. - It was a rough first day of the Kokomo tournament for the Napoleon American Legion Post #300 River Bandits, as they dropped the first two games of its stay on Thursday.
In the opening day of the game, the River Bandits were no-hit in a 3-0 loss to South Haven, Ind.
Caden Craft (Ayersville) had a solid outing, allowing three unearned runs on three hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts. He was outdueled by Xiaver Rivas, who kept the Bandits off the board with no walks and 13 strikeouts.
South Haven did commit two errors, which kept Rivas from a perfect game.
In the second game of the day, Napoleon lost 11-8 to Stevensville, Mi. Stevensville rallied to win with five runs in the top of the sixth after trailing 8-4.
Only one of the 11 runs Stevensville scored in the game was earned as the River Bandits committed eight errors in the game.
At the plate, Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third as Napoleon built a 4-1 lead. Caleb Frank (Fairview) tripled in a pair of runs in the fifth.
Napoleon 000 000 0 - 0 0 3
South Haven 201 000 x - 3 3 2
Winning pitcher: Xiaver Rivas (7 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 13 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Caden Craft (6 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (South Haven) - Bryce Niksich single, 2 RBIs.
Stevensville 001 215 2 - 11 11 1
Napoleon 004 040 0 - 8 8 8
Record: Napoleon 17-7.
Winning pitcher: T. Williams (2.2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts). Other: R. Adams.
Losing pitcher: Blake Altaffer (6 innings, 10 hits, 9 runs, 1 earned, 2 walks, 9 strikeouts). Other: Jackson Bergman.
Leading hitters: (Stevensville) - C. Vonk 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; G. Ruddell double, RBI; H. Longe 3 singles, RBI; T. Ewalt single, 3 RBIs. (Napoleon) - Breven Deckrosh home run, 3 RBIs; Caleb Frank triple, 2 RBIs; Kaleb Woods triple, RBI; Chase Clark double.
