LANCASTER — Napoleon Post 300 continued their trek through the losers bracket of the American Legion state baseball tournament on Wednesday as they handed Yeager-Benson their first loss of the tournament with a 14-4 win in five innings.
The win sets up a losers bracket final and a rematch with Lancaster, who defeated Napoleon in the first game of the tournament on Monday, at noon today.
In their two losers bracket contests yesterday, it was in large part the pitching that carried the Bandits through as they didn’t put eye-popping offensive numbers.
But Wednesday, against the team that defeated the Bandits last season to win the state title, it was a combination of both the bats and Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview) as Adkins threw a two-hit gem on the mound and the Bandits pounded Yeager-Benson for 14 runs.
The domination started from the jump as Napoleon put two runs up in the top of the first on singles from Nolan Schafer (Tinora) and Mark Butler (Defiance).
Then after a scoreless second for both squads Napoleon put up three more runs in the top of the third on RBI singles from Breven Deckrosh (Bryan), Wade Liffick (Defiance) and Luke Krouse (Antwerp).
DJ Newman (Archbold) crushed a two-run home run in the fourth that saw the Napoleon lead balloon to 7-0 and later 8-0 after Tyler Yahraus singled and later came around to score on a passed ball.
The game was firmly put away with a six-run fifth inning by the Bandits that started with a Newman RBI triple and ended with an error and two bases loaded walks to put the Bandits over the run rule limit. All six runs came with two outs.
Napoleon 203 36 — 14 13 0
Yeager-Benson 000 22 — 4 5 1
Records: Napoleon 31-5.
Winning Pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (5 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing Pitcher: Kyle Krummen (3 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Tyler Herbers, Adam Deitschel, Caleb Partin.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) — DJ Newman home run, triple, single, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Tyler Yahraus 2 singles, 3 runs; Breven Deckrosh 2 doubles, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Nolan Schafer 2 runs; Luke Krouse 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
