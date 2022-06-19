TIFFIN — After dropping their only Saturday contest 5-0 against Tiffin, Napoleon Legion Post 300 ultimately fought their way back to a title bout against Tiffin with two wins on Sunday, but were one-hit and fell 6-0 in the decisive championship game.
First the Bandits had to beat Wayne County for a chance at revenge against Tiffin and it was a Tanner Rubenstein (Napoleon) gem that ultimately got them a 4-1 win.
Rubenstein was dominant on the mound, giving up a run (not earned), just one hit and fanning 12 in six innings of work. Abe Delano (Ayersville) shut Wayne County down in the seventh to seal the game.
At the plate, Napoleon got on the board with two in the second inning, one in the fourth and an insurance run in the top of seven. A Luke Krouse (Antwerp) RBI single was the only earned run of the game for the Bandits. Krouse, Tyler Yahraus (Montpelier) and Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) all notched multi-hit days.
That win set up a title game rematch against Tiffin, who were undefeated in the tournament up to this point. The Bandits would need two wins to take home the title and they forced that decisive second game with a comeback 10-7 win in the first battle.
After both teams scored a run in the second and Napoleon scored three in the top of the third, Tiffin immediately answered back with six in the bottom of the third to take a 7-4 lead.
Napoleon too immediately answered back in the very next half inning putting up four in the fourth and that was enough to get the victory as after Wade Liffick (Defiance) gave up that six spot on the mound, he threw a scoreless fourth and Lucas Gerken (Napoleon) came in for the final three innings and shut down Tiffin to force the decisive final game.
At the plate it was Mark Butler (Defiance) and Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) leading the way as Butler notched a third inning triple that scored two and Deckrosh went 3-for-3 with a double, two singles, three RBIs and two runs scored.
The second game against Tiffin for the championship was similar to their 5-0 loss on Saturday however, as the Bandits mustered just one hit against a pair of Margaretta hurlers (Ben Palomo and Reese Keegan) in a 6-0 loss. Wade Liffick was the lone Bandit hitter that managed a hit in the game.
"Eleven of these guys played for me last year and they experienced a similar thing in the state tournament, having to get through the losers bracket," Bandits head coach Chad Donsbach said of how his team were able to get to the final game of the tournament. "I really believe that if that second championship game were played tomorrow, we probably win. We just ran out of gas after having to play three games."
Though the River Bandits weren't able to get a tournament win, being able to see the pitching that they saw this weekend will provide invaluable experience going forward.
"Those three guys from Tiffin that shut us out, they are the first guys that I call 'shove it guys' that we have see all year so you just have to tip your cap," Donsbach said of the Margaretta pair and Carson Mellott, who shut the Bandits out on Saturday. "We competed well but Mellott just had everything going, he threw 71 pitches in seven innings and it was strike one, strike two and with different pitches. He just had everything working."
Napoleon will turn right back around and play a doubleheader with Greenville Legion on the road on Monday. First game is slated to start at 4 p.m.
Napoleon 002 100 1 - 4 10 1
Wayne County 000 001 0 - 1 1 4
Winning Pitcher: Tanner Rubenstein (6 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned, 12 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Abe Delano.
Losing Pitcher: Fast (7 innings, 10 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walks).
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) - Tyler Yahraus 2 singles; Breven Deckrosh 2 singles, 2 runs; Luke Krouse 2 singles.
Napoleon 013 410 1 - 10 8 2
Tiffin 016 000 0 - 7 6 3
Winning Pitcher: Lucas Gerken (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Dade Robinson, Wade Liffick.
Losing Pitcher: R. Keegan (1.1 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: I. Snyder, T. Ray, B. Roggow.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) - Mark Butler triple, 2 RBIs; Luke Krouse double; Breven Deckrosh double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Nolan Schafer 3 runs; Tanner Rubenstien 2 RBIs; Kaleb Woods 2 runs. (Tiffin) - N. Palm double, 2 RBIs, G. Kissel 2 singles; B. Roggow 2 RBIs; C. LaPasta 2 runs.
Tiffin 000 141 0 - 6 10 2
Napoleon 000 000 0 - 0 1 2
Records: Napoleon 14-3
Winning Pitcher: R. Keegan (4.2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: B. Palomo.
Losing Pitcher: Micah Bok (4.2 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 2 earned, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Abe Delano.
Leading Hitters: (Tiffin) - C. Mellott triple, single; B. Roggow double, 2 singles; J. Myers double.
