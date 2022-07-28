LANCASTER — Napoleon Legion Post 300 fell one game short of getting back to the American Legion state baseball tournament finals on Thursday, as they fell to Lancaster 12-10 in the losers bracket final.
Lancaster was the only team in the state tournament to beat the Bandits as Napoleon fell to them in the opening round and with Napoleon's now six losses on the season, one of which being a regular season split with Lancaster, half of the Bandits losses this season have come from Lancaster.
The final record for the Bandits in 2022 finishes at 41-6 (87%). That winning percentage of 87% is the highest in 25 seasons of River Bandit baseball, eclipsing the 2010 and 2011 teams that went 50-11 (83%).
Much like their emphatic 14-2 win over the reigning state champions Yeager-Benson on Wednesday, Napoleon got out to a quick start in their contest on Thursday against Lancaster.
After scoreless first innings from respective starters Abe Delano (Ayersville) and Lane Goetz, Napoleon scored five runs in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead while Delano was able to keep Lancaster off the scoreboard through three innings.
Nolan Schafer (Tinora) and DJ Newman each had RBI singles, Newman's being two-RBI single, for the Bandits in that five-run second inning. The other two runs came in on a dropped third strike and a bases-loaded walk.
After those three scoreless innings of work, Delano started off the fourth with three walks and was replaced by Dade Robinson (Ayersville), who came in and walked the first runner in, then hit the next batter to bring in the second run.
Malachi Palmer's bases-clearing triple on the next batter and an RBI single by Riley Poston gave Lancaster the lead in the fourth. Ajay Locke doubled the final two runners of the inning to complete the eight-run fourth inning.
Lancaster continued to add on with three runs in the third and another in the sixth while Napoleon scored one in the sixth and seriously threatened to tie the game in the top of seventh.
They scored four and had the tying run at first, but the comeback fell two runs short and Lancaster moved on to play Yeager-Benson in the state final. A Napoleon win would have forced a rematch of last year's state final.
Newman ended his lone River Bandits season with a four-hit game going 4-for-5 with a triple, three singles, two RBIs and three runs scored. He finishes the season with a team-high 1.461 OPS and a .488 batting average.
Schafer had a three single day as well driving in two runs.
Napoleon 050 001 4 - 10 14 0
Lancaster 000 831 x - 12 11 1
Records: Napoleon 41-6.
Winning Pitcher: Jude Ballser (4.2 innings, 8 hits, 5 runs, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Lane Goetz, Jared Blankenship.
Losing Pitcher: Dade Robinson (0 innings, 3 hits, 5 runs, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Abe Delano, Micah Bok, Tanner Rubenstein.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) - DJ Newman triple, 3 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Tyler Yahraus 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Nolan Schafer 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Jayden Jerger 2 runs; Kaleb Woods 2 runs. (Lancaster) - Malachi Palmer triple, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Ajay Locke double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Connor Schorr 2 singles, 2 runs; Blaine Hannan 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Sam Sethna 2 runs.
