LANCASTER — Napoleon Legion Post 300 opened up the Ohio American Legion baseball state tournament with a 12-1 loss to the hosts Lancaster on Monday.
The Bandits were run-ruled in five innings in the loss.
Napoleon put up the first run of the game in the bottom of the first inning with a DJ Newman (Archbold) leadoff double and then a Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) single that moved Newman to third where he would later come in to score on a passed ball.
But that was all that the Bandits would get in the contest as Lancaster put up 12 unanswered runs over the next four innings to take the victory.
Newman, who had given up just two earned runs over 32.2 innings coming in, gave up six runs in the second inning. All the runs came with two outs and the floodgates were opened with a bases-clearing, three-run double by Lancaster's Sam Sethna to make the score 3-1. Another run came in on a Connor Schorr single while the final two runs were scored via a Riley Poston double.
Abe Delano (Ayersville) entered the game in the third for the Bandits and kept them scoreless for the next two innings but Lancaster again scored six runs, this time in the fifth inning, to put the game away. Micah Bok (Ayersville) and Tanner Rubenstein (Napoleon) each gave up three runs in that fifth inning. Dade Robinson (Ayersville) finished the frame.
Lancaster's Sethna was dominant on the mound as after that first inning he gave up just one hit over the next four to earn the complete game win.
For the second straight year, Napoleon will head to the losers bracket where they will have the first game of the Tuesday slate, slated to start at 9 a.m. They'll play the loser of Yeager-Benson and New Philadelphia who will play their opening round matchup later today at 4:30 p.m.
Lancaster 060 06 - 12 13 0
Napoleon 100 00 - 1 3 0
Records: Napoleon 38-5
Winning Pitcher: Sam Sethna (5 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing Pitcher: DJ Newman (2 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Abe Delano, Micah Bok, Tanner Rubenstein, Dade Robinson.
Leading Hitters: (Lancaster) - Sam Sethna double, single, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Riley Poston double, 3 RBIs; Ethan Hyme double, 2 runs; Connor Schorr 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Malachi Palmer 2 singles, 2 runs; Brody Wolfe 2 singles. (Napoleon) - DJ Newman double; Kaleb Woods double.
