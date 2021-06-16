LANCASTER - After allowing five runs in the opening game of a doubleheader, Napoleon American Legion Post #300 settled in and allowed just one run the rest of the way in earning a split with Lancaster in American Legion baseball on Tuesday.
In the opener, the River Bandits fell behind 5-0 after one inning. Post #300 battled back to make it a one-run game with a run in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Caleb Frank (Fairview) drove in two of the runs for the Bandits.
In the nightcap, Napoleon Post #300 won the game in five innings, 14-1. The Bandits closed the game with five runs in the third, seven in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Frank and Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) each drove in three runs in the win. Frank hit a single and a triple while Deckrosh added three singles.
Chase Clark (Antwerp) and Austin Lichty (Antwerp) each hit a single and a double and drove in two runs each.
Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) held Lancaster to a run on four hits with nine strikeouts to get the win on the mound.
Napoleon 000 130 0 - 4 6 0
Lancaster 500 000 x - 5 4 2
Winning pitcher: Goetz (5 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts). Other: Springer.
Losing pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (1.1 innings, 2 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 4 walks, 3 strikeouts). Other: Micah Bok.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Breven Deckrosh triple; Caleb Frank single, 2 RBIs; Blake Altaffer single, RBI; Tylor Yahraus RBI. (Lancaster) - Locke single, 2 RBIs; Stadwick single, RBI; Hoffman 2 singles.
Napoleon 005 72 - 14 14 1
Lancaster 001 00 - 1 4 5
Record: Napoleon 7-3.
Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (5 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 9 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Sethna (3.1 innings, 9 hits, 10 runs, 2 earned, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts). Other: Stadwick.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Caleb Frank single, triple, 3 RBIs; Chase Clark single, double, 2 RBIs; Austin Lichty single, double, 2 RBIs; Breven Deckrosh 3 singles, 3 RBIs; Hunter Hamilton 2 singles, RBI; Dade Robinson single, RBI. (Lancaster) - Amnan double; Moore 2 singles, RBI.
