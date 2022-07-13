PEMBERVILLE — Napoleon Legion Post 300 picked up win number 34 on Tuesday night as they came back from a 5-2 deficit after two innings to defeat Pemberville Legion 15-6.
Wade Liffick (Defiance) started on the mound for the Bandits and ran into some early game trouble giving up five runs in 1.2 innings of work.
Napoleon on the other hand scored two in the first inning from a Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) double and a Mark Butler (Defiance) sacrifice fly.
The Bandits broke the game open in the third with six runs. They had two home runs in the inning. One from Deckrosh that scored Tyler Yahraus (Montpelier), who walked to begin the inning, and the other a three-run shot to right field by Chase Clark (Antwerp) that put the Bandits up 8-5.
Micah Bok (Ayersville), who replaced Liffick on the bump with two outs in the second inning, went the rest of the game for Napoleon getting the win and only allowing one run on a solo shot in the third inning by Michael Tolles.
Napoleon added on to their lead with another six spot in the fifth inning that featured RBI singles from Clark, Abe Delano (Ayersville) and Luke Krouse (Antwerp).
Butler hit the third home run of the game for the Bandits on a solo shot in the top of the ninth inning.
The Bandits are on the road again Wednesday for their final game of the regular season against Adrian Legion.
