KOKOMO, Ind. — A spirited rally across the final three frames of the second day of tournament action in Kokomo came up just short for the Napoleon River Bandits against Bristol (Ind.) Post 143 in a 9-8 setback on Friday before the Bandits salvaged the day with a 10-4 win over Kokomo Post 6 to snap a four-game losing skid.
The opener saw Napoleon take a 2-1 lead after one frame and a 3-1 lead through three frames before surrendering eight runs in the fourth inning alone from Bristol. Napoleon Post 300 countered back with a pair of runs in the fifth inning to set the stage for a seventh-inning skirmish.
After Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier) walked and Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) was hit by a pitch, Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) came up with his biggest hit of the day in a four-hit outing, smashing a three-run homer to center field to trim the deficit to 9-8.
Blake Altaffer (Montpelier) reached on an error but Bristol countered back with a pop out, line out and fly out to end the threat and seal the win.
Deckrosh finished with three singles and the homer while scoring three runs and driving in five. Altaffer and Chase Clark (Antwerp) each added a two-bagger while Yahraus scored three runs.
In the late game, Napoleon’s bats got going with 10 hits and runs scored in five of seven frames.
A two-run inning by Kokomo in the second gave the tournament hosts the lead but an RBI single from Altaffer scored Deckrosh to knot things up.
The Bandits broke things open in the fifth inning with three runs, including an RBI triple from Deckrosh. Napoleon Post 300 then scored three more runs, all with two outs, in the sixth frame. The Bandits’ patience at the plate paid off with six walks in the inning from two Kokomo pitchers.
Two more runs came across for Napoleon in the final frame, this time via a hit-by-pitch and a walk, both with the bases juiced.
Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon) earned the win on the bump with five innings of work, striking out three and scattering four hits with two runs allowed. Deckrosh finished with three base knocks and four runs scored against Kokomo while Altaffer, Caleb Frank (Fairview) and Hunter Hamilton (Delta) all had multi-hit days.
The River Bandits (18-7) will round out the weekend with a single contest Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. against Muncie (Ind.) Post 19 in Kokomo before a short break and a Tuesday tilt at Greenville Post 140 at 6 p.m.
Bristol 100 800 0 — 9 8 5
Napoleon 201 020 3 — 8 8 5
Records: Napoleon 17-7.
Winning pitcher: K. Demkovich (6 innings, 8 runs, 5 earned, 8 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Ethan Leazanly.
Losing pitcher: Hunter Hamilton (3.2 innings, 9 runs, 3 earned, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Nathaniel Adkins.
Leading hitters: (Bristol) — Ethan Leazanly 2 singles, double; I. Swartz 2 singles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ethan Allon double, 3 RBIs; E. Galindo 2 RBIs. (Napoleon) — Breven Deckrosh 3 singles, home run, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Blake Altaffer single, double, 2 RBIs; Chase Clark double; Tylor Yahraus 3 runs; Kaleb Woods 2 runs.
Napoleon 101 033 2 — 10 10 2
Kokomo 020 001 0 — 4 6 3
Records: Napoleon 18-7.
Winning pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (5 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Tylor Yahraus.
Losing pitcher: Danny Nally (5 innings, 4 runs, 9 hits, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Mason Keller, Kendall Lanning, Taylor Duncan.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Breven Deckrosh 2 singles, triple, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Blake Altaffer 2 singles, 4 RBIs; Caleb Frank 2 singles; Hunter Hamilton 2 singles, 2 runs; Tylor yahraus double, 2 runs; Kaleb Woods 2 runs. (Kokomo) — Drew Servies single, double, 3 RBIs; Jace Stoops 2 singles; Cameron Arcari double; Isaac Guffey 2 runs..
