The Napoleon River Bandits got their 2021 American Legion baseball slate off in winning fashion on Tuesday at Craig Rutter Field at Defiance College, scoring at least two runs in every inning of a 23-6 shellacking of visiting Ottawa Post No. 63.
The Bandits (1-0) took advantage of eight Ottawa errors while rapping out 15 hits of their own. Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) was key at the dish with two doubles in five at-bats while also driving in eight runs. Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) tripled and tallied three RBIs to back up a four-arm effort on the mound.
Starter Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon) earned the win for the River Bandits with three scoreless and hitless innings to start things off before Jackson Bergman (Hicksville), Nate Adkins (Fairview) and Cole Vasquez (Edon) closed things out.
The River Bandits will compete next on Thursday with a 7 p.m. contest against Findlay at Defiance High School.
Ottawa 000 031 2 - 6 5 8
Napoleon 234 554 x - 23 15 2
Records: Napoleon 1-0, Ottawa 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Tanner Rubinstein (3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Jackson Bergman, Nate Adkins, Cole Vasquez.
Losing pitcher: Ty Buckland. Others: Sam Woods.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Breven Deckrosh 2 doubles, 8 RBIs; Nolan Schafer single, double, 2 RBIs; Hunter Hamilton single, double, 2 RBIs; Caleb Frank 2 singles; Kaleb Woods triple, 3 RBIs; Dade Robinson double; Zack Rosebrook double; Ethan Steinke 2 RBIs.
