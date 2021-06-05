PIQUA — The Napoleon River Bandits got back to winning ways Friday evening, pounding out 12 hits en route to a 9-1 win at Piqua Post 184.
The Bandits (2-1) battled through scoreless innings for the first three frames before an RBI single from Tylor Yahraus (Montpelier) put Napoleon on the board in the fourth inning. Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) tripled to drive in Hunter Hamilton (Delta) in the fifth and stole home on the next at-bat.
Yahraus added an RBI double in the eighth inning and scored on an error in a three-run frame for the Bandits while Deckrosh and Caleb Frank (Fairview) each smacked solo homers in the ninth.
Yahraus led Napoleon Post 300 with four hits and two RBIs while Deckrosh was a double short of the cycle to back up winning pitcher Blake Altaffer (Montpelier, who struck out six over seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball.
Next on the docket for the River Bandits is a Sunday doubleheader against Sandusky Post 83 at Craig Rutter Field at Defiance College at 1 and 4 p.m.
Napoleon 000 120 033 — 9 12 3
Piqua 000 000 010 — 1 6 3
Records: Napoleon 2-1.
Winning pitcher: Blake Altaffer (7 innings, 0 runs, 3 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Caleb Frank.
Losing pitcher: Iverson Ventura (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 4 runs, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Jack Olberding Jr., Evan Hensler, Damon Lawson.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) — Tylor Yahraus 3 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Breven Deckrosh single, triple, home run, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Caleb Frank single, home run, 2 runs; Caden Craft 2 runs. (Piqua) — Brayden Offenbacher single, double; Logan Evans 2 singles; Jack Olberding Jr. double.
