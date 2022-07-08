Napoleon Legion Post 300 played their first game back home on Thursday since leaving for their Alaska trip and picked up right where they left off, defeating Adrian Legion 1-0.
Hits were obviously hard to come by for both teams but Adrian found it more difficult as Wade Liffick (Defiance) and Dade Robinson (Ayersville) combined to throw seven one-hit innings, meaning that Napoleon's one second inning run was plenty enough to give them a win.
Liffick got the win going four innings, giving up no hits, striking out four and walking five.
The five walks were enough to give him some legitimate trouble in the game, especially so in the third inning as Liffick was facing first and second with one out situation. It was almost a bases-loaded and no outs situation as he walked the first three batters. But in the third at-bat Butler threw out a stealing runner at third for the first out. Then on the next batter Micah Bok (Ayersville) and Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview) turned a double play up the middle to get out of the inning.
In the sixth inning, Robinson saw some trouble as well as a one-out double for Adrian and an error put runners on first and third with two outs but again the Bandits were able to work out of it and ultimately come up with a victory.
The one run of the game came when Mark Butler (Defiance) led off the second inning with a walk for the Bandits and then after Luke Krouse (Antwerp) popped up for the first out of the inning, Butler stole second and Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon) singled to center field to bring him around to score.
The win moves the Bandits to 29-4 on the season and they will be back in action this weekend for four games over the course of two days. First they'll get Kokomo Legion on the road in a doubleheader on Saturday with the first game starting at 1 p.m. Then on Sunday they'll be back home for another doubleheader, this time at home, against Muncie Legion. That game will also start at 1 p.m.
