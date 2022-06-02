NAPOLEON — Headed into their 24th season, the Napoleon River Bandits might have the most talented roster they have ever had, and with the history of a legion team like this that is no small feat.
They have made it to the American Legion World Series twice both in 2001 and once in 2013, but as far as the names on a roster go, this team takes the top.
“On paper, this is probably our best roster in 25 years,” River Bandits head coach Chad Donsbach, who took over the program in 2017, said. “But that’s just on paper, standing out here is a totally different story … but I expect us to be a very solid team.
The team on paper is essentially an area all-star team made up of four Division I college pitchers, D.J. Newman (Bowling Green), Luke Krouse (Bowling Green), Jayden Jerger and Jackson Bergman (Toledo). Slated to be on the roster as well as Nathaniel Adkins who is set to attend Division II Cedarville next year.
“The first strength for us in on the mound,” Donsbach said. “Our pitching staff is really deep, I’ve got my best reliever back from last year (Adkins) who had 20-straight appearances without a run and it doesn’t stop with starters, our pitching staff is probably 13 or 14 deep with high-quality arms.”
Of the five arms that have already been mentioned, three of them are newcomers with Bergman and Adkins both returning after putting up solid campaigns on a team that fell in the state finals.
Last year, Bergman logged the most innings with 31.2 innings, going 4-0 with a 1.99 ERA and fanning 51 batters. Adkins logged 22.1 innings, all in relief, and went 4-0 as well giving up just three earned runs for a 0.94 ERA and 23 strikeouts.
The two are a part of a group of 11 players that returned from last season.
“Of the 12 guys that I had eligible to come back, 11 came back so we got some guys that have been around the program a little bit and understand the tradition of the River Bandits,” Donsbach said.
As for the rest of the roster, a part of the reason why it is so flooded with talent was the offseason recruiting strategy.
“Three or four of those guys came up to me at the end of the season and said ‘we’re going to do your recruiting for you and these are the guys we want you to go get,’” Donaback said. “This is a big commitment, we play 40 games before tournament starts, maybe 45 so it is pretty exciting to see that.”
Newman, who won NWOAL player of the year for the second straight season will give the Bluestreaks a boost both at the plate and on the mound as he is slated to do both at Bowling Green next season. Krouse, who won the Green Meadows Conference player of the year will provide a much needed big lefty arm.
Both will provide the River Bandits with big-game experience as Newman has pitched and won in a state semifinal while Krouse pitched in regionals last year and pitched complete games in contests that gave the Archers a GMC title and a district title this season.
Both have fastballs that will sit in the high eighties to low nineties and both have terrific command of their offspeed stuff as well.
“Everybody has made a jump in either command of velocity or pitch ability coming into this season,” Donabach said. “I’m going to have a really tough job figuring out who is going to go on certain nights.”
Every one of the pitchers mentioned also played a part at the plate both last season for the River Bandits and for their respective teams.
Returner from Bryan, Breven Deckrosh, led the way at the plate with seven home runs, eight triples, 17 doubles, 59 runs, 66 RBIs and a .469 batting average, all which are team bests. Deckrosh is slated to pitch at Owens Community College next year and will also give the team innings. Napoleon’s Kaleb Woods (.316 average, 4 home runs, 5 triples, 7 doubles, 37 runs, 37 RBIs) will also be a big part of the returnees this season.
As for the departures, Montpelier’s Blake Altaffer (.342 average, 10 doubles, 31 runs, 29 RBIs), Fairview’s Caleb Frank (.364 average, 36 runs, 27 RBIs) and Delta’s Hunter Hamilton (.317 average, 29 runs, 22 RBIs) will all be tough replacements as well.
“All those guys departing are going to be hard to replace, but I think the guys that we picked up are going to take their stats and add to them,” Donabach said.
Krouse has led the Archers at the plate this season with a .508 average, seven home runs, 30 runs and 30 RBIs, which are all team bests. While other new additions from Defiance like Wade Liffick (.282 avg, 10 RBIs) and Mark Butler (.246 average, 13 runs, 8 RBIs) will be key additions to the lineup.
“Offensively it’s looking like we are going to be pretty good and then hopefully we get some gems from our vaulted pitching staff and win some games this summer,” Donabach said.
The team will be making three trips this year as well, one to Detroit, one to Chicago and the team favorite Alaska trip from Friday, Jun 24 to Monday, July 4. It is a trip that the team has not made since 2019, but it is one that Donabach is big for team chemistry.
“Every year that we’ve gone to Alaska with the exception of maybe one, we have made it to the state finals. which says a lot on what that does for team chemistry,” Donaback said. “We climb mountains we feed reindeer, we learn about dog sledding. These kids get to experience a ton of unique Alaska stuff that most of them will never do again.”
As for the rest of the schedule this season, they’ll start the season Wednesday, June 1 on the road against Ottawa before their first home game at Defiance College against Pemberville.
All the home games will be played at DC except for a Sunday doubleheader on July 10 against Muncy at Napoleon High School. Their final game will be at Adrian, Michigan on July 13. The district tournament starts July 15.
