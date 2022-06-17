TIFFIN — Napoleon Legion Post 180 opened up a tournament in Tiffin with two wins, both which saw complete games on the mound for the Bandits.
The first game was an 11-1 mercy win over Greenville as Antwerp’s Luke Krouse went all five innings giving up just one run (not earned) on five hits, six strikeouts and three walks.
The bats were going early for the Bandits in this one as the scored three runs in each of the first two innings to open up a quick 6-0 lead. They would go on to score a run each in both the third and fourth and then three in the fifth to seal the deal.
Bryan’s Breven Deckrosh had a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored at the plate for the Bandits while Napoleon’s Tanner Rubenstein and Fairview’s Nathaniel Adkins each clubbed doubles. Rubenstein had three RBIs in the contest.
Nolan Schafer, Tyler Yahraus, Wade Liffick and Mark Butler each had two singles on the day as well.
The second game was much closer as both pitchers went the entire way by Defiance’s Jayden Jerger was able to edge out the 3-1 win with a seven-inning, one-run gem on the mound. Jerger gave up just three hits in the game and struck out nine.
At the plate there wasn’t much going for either team. Butler had the only extra-base hit of the game, driving in a run in the process. Liffick was the only batter on either squad to notch two hits, driving in a run as well.
The Bandits will play again on Saturday against the Tiffin Legion at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.