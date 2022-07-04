WASILLA, Alaska — Napoleon Legion Post 300 ended its trip to Alaska with an exclamation point on Monday, defeating Buffalo (Minn.), 22-8, to win the third championship of a 13-game, three tournament trip.
The River Bandits went 12-1 on the trip with their only loss of the trip coming via a 8-5 defeat against Buffalo on Sunday.
Jayden Jerger (Defiance) started the championship game on the mound, and the Ohio University commit saw rough sailing to start as the Bandits trailed 3-1 after two.
But the Napoleon bats woke up in a huge way in the top of three as DJ Newman (Archbold) led off the inning with a solo home run. The next two batters were outs, but a two-out rally brewed starting with a Nolan Schafer (Tinora) walk, and at the end of it, the Bandits had scored six runs to take a 7-3 lead.
Abe Delano’s (Ayersville) double that scored Schafer and Wade Liffick (Defiance) gave the Bandits the lead.
Buffalo stormed back with a four-run fourth after Napoleon scored one in the top of the inning to tie things at eight. But that’s as dramatic as things would get as after a scoreless fifth, Napoleon rattled eight more runs in the sixth and six in the seventh to effectively end the game.
Delano got the final four outs of the game for the Bandits.
It was a hit party for the Bandits with Newman leading the way going 4-for-5 with that solo bomb, a double, two singles, three RBIs and four runs scored. Liffick was 4-for-5 with four singles, two RBIs and three run scored. Delano and Luke Krouse (Antwerp) each had four RBIs.
The third championship didn’t come without some struggles as the Bandits dropped thier second to last game of their trip to Buffalo 8-5.
First though the Bandits played a two-inning game on Saturday which was called early with Napoleon winning 23-0.
Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview) went both innings for Napoleon, not surrendering a hit and striking out four of the six batters that he saw.
At the plate almost everyone chipped in a little, but it was Krouse (Antwerp) leading the way as he had a double, two singles and five RBIs on the day. Delano had two singles and three RBIs as did Tyler Yahraus (Montpelier). Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) had a double, two RBIs and four runs scored.
On Sunday, Napoleon stayed hot as despite trailing 3-0 after two innings to Palmer Legion, the River Bandits exploded for six runs in the top of the third.
Schafer got the inning started as after the Bandits had bases loaded, Schafer’s single to right brought in two runners with the third coming around to score on a throwing error.
That tied the game, but the Bandits weren’t done as Jerger singled in a run, Chase Clark (Antwerp) also singled in a run and Micah Bok (Holgate) brought in two more on the second pitch he saw with a two-out double that scored two.
That lead would hold as Krouse, who had a rough first two innings, brought things back to his norm, throwing two shutout frames in the third and fourth. Delano, Dade Robinson (Owens CC, Ayersville) and Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon) all pitched in relief.
At the plate, it was who other than Deckrosh leading the way as he clubbed his fourth home run of the trip for two insurance runs in the top of the sixth.
With that home run, Deckrosh did something that has never been seen in the 20-year history of the Alaska Airlines Tournament Tour in hitting a home run in each of the three tournaments that played in in the same season.
It brings his season total up to six long bombs.
DJ Newman (Archbold) was also impressive at the plate yet again as he clubbed a double, a single and came around to score in the leadoff spot twice.
The second game of the day came against Bufflao (MN) who the Bandits saw at the Bill Miller Wood Bat Tournament which they had won earlier last week.
Napoleon won the contest 4-0 with Jerger throwing the shutout.
That was not to be this time around though as though the Bandits went ahead 5-9 in the top of the third inning, Buffalo’s six-run fifth and two insurance runs in the sixth were all they needed to get revenge on the Bandits.
Jackson Bergman (Hicksville) pitched a shutout up until that fateful fifth inning where he was pulled after garnering two outs. Delano finished the game in relief.
No one on the Bandits mustered an extra-base hit in the game but Newman and Yahraus each had two singles. Mark Butler (Defiance) drove in two runs.
With the final victory, Napoleon outscored their opponents 136-37 over 13 games.
They will be back in action on Thursday against Adrian Legion at Defiance College. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Saturday
Napoleon (12)(11) — 23 14 1
Wasalli 00 — 0 0 4
Winning Pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing Pitcher: G. Wheeler (0.2 innings, 9 hits, 12 runs, 7 earned, 0 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others. C. Sivulich, N. Nickelson, B. O’Donnel.
Leading Hitters: DJ Newman double, single, 3 runs; Tyler Yahraus 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Jayden Jerger double, 2 RBIs; Breven Deckrosh double, 2 RBIs, 4 runs; Wade Liffick 3 runs; Luke Krouse double, 2 singles, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Tanner Rubenstein 2 runs; Abe Delano 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Kaleb Woods 2 runs.
Sunday
Napoleon 006 003 1 — 10 12 1
Palmer 210 002 2 — 7 9 2
Winning Pitcher: Luke Krouse (4 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Abe Delano, Dade Robinson, Tanner Rubinstein.
Losing Pitcher: L. Gugenmos (1.1 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: K. Leaders.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) — Breven Deckrosh home run, single, 2 RBIs; DJ Newman double, single, 2 runs; Micah Bok double; Kaleb Woods double, 2 runs; Wade Liffick double, 2 runs; Nolan Schafer 2 RBIs. (Palmer) — L. Guugenmos triple, single, 2 RBIs; B. Marks double, single, 4 runs; K. Leaders double, single, 3 RBIs; K. Buzby 2 runs.
Napoleon 005 000 0 — 5 9 1
Buffalo 000 062 x — 8 9 1
Winning Pitcher: B. Mutterer (2.1 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Z. Salonek, E. Johnson, T. Morrissette.
Losing Pitcher: Jackson Bergman (4.2 innings, 6 hits, 6 runs, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others. Micah Bok.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) — DJ Newman 2 singles, Tyler Yahraus 2 singles; Mark Butler 2 RBIs. (Buffalo) — E. Soeffker triple, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; J. Johnson double, single, 2 runs; E. Johnson 2 singles.
Monday
Napoleon 106 108 6 — 22 23 0
Buffalo 210 401 0 — 8 11 3
Records: Napoleon 28-4, Buffalo 11-9.
Winning Pitcher: Jayden Jerger (5.2 innings, 10 hits, 8 runs, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Abe Delano .
Losing Pitcher: E. Soeffker (2.2 innings, 6 hits, 7 runs, 6 earned, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: B. Anderson, C. Johnson, T. Morrissette.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) — DJ Newman home run, double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, 4 runs; Luke Krouse double, single, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Abe Delano double, 2 singles, 4 RBIs, 2 runs; Breven Deckrosh double, 2 singles, 3 runs; Nolan Schafer 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Wade Liffick 4 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Chase Clark 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Kaleb Woods 2 singles. (Buffalo) — E. Soeffker home run, 2 doubles, 6 RBIs; C. Breuer double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; C. Schwartz double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.