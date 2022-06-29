KENAI, Alaska — Napoleon Legion Post 300 continued their dominance in Alaska on Tuesday as three pitchers, two from Defiance, combined to hold two different opponents just four hits and no runs in two victories for the Bandits at the Bill Miller Wood Bat Tourney.
The first win came off the back of a Jayden Jerger (Defiance) gem as the Napoleon bats struggled early but Jerger allowed just three hits, no runs, struck out nine and walked three over seven innings of work to lead the Bandits to a 4-0 win over Buffalo (MN).
What offense there was in the game for the Bandits mainly came off the bat of Breven Deckrosh, who stayed hot after a scorching five-game weekend.
The Bryan product hit his third home run in the seven games that they have played in Alaska and drove in three of the four Napoleon runs in the game. The home run came in the seventh over the left field wall to score two. Nolan Schafer (Tinora) had a two-out triple in the inning.
The second game was another gem by a Defiance Bulldog as Wade Liffick got the start and threw four hitless innings in which he struck out nine batters in a 10-0 win over Bartlett Legion. Dade Robinson (Owens) slammed the door in the fifth for the run-rule victory but did give up a hit.
At the plate Tyler Yahraus (Montpelier) grabbed three singles and scored twice while Deckrosh clubbed the only extra-base hit of the game, a double.
In now seven game in Alaska the River Bandits have outscored their opponents 56-14.
Next up for Napoleon is a Wednesday matchup with Kenai Legion. Kenai also defeated both Buffalo and Bartlett on Tuesday.
