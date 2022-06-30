KENAI, Alaska — With a win each on Wednesday and Thursday over Kenai Legion, Napoleon Legion Post 300 won another championship in Alaska, this time at the Bill Miller Wood Bat Tournament.
The River Bandits won a Tuesday doubleheader and then were forced to play Kenai twice, winning 11-0 on Wednesday and 3-0 on Thursday, to win the tournament. Napoleon did not give up a run over any of the four games they played.
The semifinal matchup was one where the Bandits jumped on the scoring train early with two in the first, four in the second, three in the third and two more in the fourth to cement the 11-run, five-inning victory.
A Nolan Schafer (Tinora) RBI single got the Rams started in the top of the first. That was followed by a Mark Butler (Defiance) sacrifice bunt that scored Breven Deckrsoh (Bryan) from third.
The four runs in the second were all created with two outs as Tyler Yahraus (Montpelier) clubbed a two-RBI single that was followed by an RBI double from Deckrosh and Schafer's second RBI single in as many innings. A Kaleb Woods (Napoleon) double scored two in the third.
On the mound it was a combination of Deckrosh and Abe Delano (Ayersville), who also had a triple in the game that held Kenai two just two hits. Deckrosh earned the start and the as he fanned nine batters.
The second game was much closer, but it didn't matter all that much as the Bandits had their ace to this point in the year on the mound in DJ Newman (Archbold).
Newman once again put up a clinic on the mound throwing a complete-game shutout on just five hits, eight strikeouts and three walks. He also starred at the plate clubbing the only extra-base hit for Napoleon in the game, a leadoff triple in the bottom of the third, and driving in a run while also scoring one himself.
Newman has now logged 23.2 innings, the second most of anyone on the Bandits, and has yet to give up an earned run on the season. He has 40 strikeouts and just 13 walks.
Schafer again had a two single day with his third RBI of the two games. In both games against Kenai combined Schafer was 4-for-5, all singles, with three RBIs.
Napoleon will break for a day and then be back in action on Saturday to start off a weekend tournament in Wasilla. They'll get Wasilla Legion on Saturday with a first pitch slated for 3 p.m.
Wednesday
Napoleon 243 20 - 11 10 0
Kenai 000 00 - 0 2 3
Winning Pitcher: Breven Deckrosh (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Abe Delano.
Losing Pitcher: R. Johnson (3.1 innings, 8 hits, 11 runs, 9 earned, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: M. Olson.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) - Abe Delano triple; Breven Deckrosh double, 3 runs; Kaleb Woods double, 2 runs; Nolan Schafer 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Tyler Yahraus 2 RBIs; Luke Krouse 2 runs.
Kenai 000 000 0 - 0 5 3
Napoleon 101 001 x - 3 5 2
Records: Napoleon 25-3, Kenai 10-8.
Winning Pitcher: DJ Newman (7 innings, 5 hits, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks).
Losing Pitcher: A. Gibson (4 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: J. Brinner.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) - DJ Newman triple, single, RBI, run; Nolan Schafer 2 singles, RBI.
