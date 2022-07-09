KOKOMO, Ind. — Napoleon Legion Post 300 picked up their 30th and 31st wins on the season as they swept Kokomo Legion in an away doubleheader on Saturday.
The pitching once again starred for the Bandits (31-4) and they needed as the bats struggled to come alive early in both contests.
Luke Krouse (Antwerp) got the ball in the first game and went 5.2 innings giving up just one run (not earned) on six hits, seven strikeouts and one walk in a 3-1 win for the Bandits.
Napoleon needed everyone of those first five shoutout innings too, as they were held scorelss by Cooper Hansen for the first four innings.
They were able to get on the board in the fifth thanks to Nolan Schafer (Tinora) scoring on a passed ball and Mark Butler (Defiance) launching a two-run home run over the right field fence.
Krouse got all the way to the sixth inning, gave up a run on a single and got the first two outs of the inning before being taken out in favor of Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview).
Adkins shut the door in emphatic fashion, getting three of the last four outs via strikeout.
The second game saw another early pitchers duel as Abe Delano (Ayersville) and Ashton Sexton put up three scoreless innings to start for both teams.
Again though it was Napoleon who got on the board first as they scored one in both the fourth and fifth, and two in the sixth for a 4-1 win.
Delano went four innings, giving up no runs, three hits, striking out three and walking two. Adkins once again came on in relief and this time threw three innings giving up just one hit, one run, striking out three and walking two.
Butler clubbed a double to lead off the fourth inning and later came around to score on a Krouse RBI single. Along with his home run, Butler was the only Bandit to notch an extra-base hit on the day.
Jayden Jerger (Defiance) and Daniel Schmeltz (Patrick Henry) each had an RBI single on the day as well.
The River Bandits are back in action on Sunday for their only contest to be hosted at Napoleon High School. It's a doubleheader against Muncie Legion with a first pitch set for 1 p.m.
Napoleon 000 030 0 - 3 5 2
Kokomo 000 001 0 - 1 6 3
Winning Pitcher: Luke Krouse (5.2 innings, 6 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Nathaniel Adkins.
Losing Pitcher: Cooper Hansen (4.2 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 0 earned, 6 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Levi Mavrick, Larry Hamilton.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) - Mark Butler home run, single, 2 RBIs. (Kokomo) - Cooper Hansen 3 singles.
Napoleon 000 112 0 - 4 6 2
Kokomo 000 001 0 - 1 4 2
Records: Napoleon 31-4.
Winning Pitcher: Abe Delano (4 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Nathaniel Adkins.
Losing Pitcher: Ashton Sexton (4.1 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Cayden Calloway, Kaine Fowler.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) - Mark Butler double. (Kokomo) - John Scott double, single.
