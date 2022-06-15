LANCASTER — Napoleon Post 180 split a road doubleheader with Lancaster Post 180 on Tuesday, marking the first loss of the season for the Bandits.
They now sit at 9-1 on the season.
The loss wasn't because of a lack of runs as the Bandits put up 14 runs over the course of the two games. They won the first game 9-7 in eleven innings thanks in large part to a six-run fourth.
It was Napoleon's own Tanner Rubenstein that broke the tie in the top of the 11th inning with a two-run blast. Rubenstein also had a double in the contest and finished with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Nathaniel Adkins was brilliant in relief for the Bandits, going 6.2 innings and giving up just six hits, two runs while fanning nine and walking five. Wade Liffick and Micah Bok also pitched in the contest.
DJ Newman, Breven Deckrosh, Nolan Schafer, Kaleb Woods and Tyler Yahraus also all had multi hit days in the game. Deckrosh drove in two RBIs.
In the second game, Lancaster jumped on Napoleon for seven runs in the first two innings to take a commanding 7-0 lead. The Bandits attempted a comeback with two runs in the third and three in the fourth but Lancaster just continued to extend their lead, ultimately coming out on top 9-5.
Daniel Schmeltz earned the loss for Napoleon in the contest while Dade Robinson and Micah Bok both saw action on the mound.
Defiance's Mark Butler led the way for the Bandits with two singles and two RBIs while Newman also logged a multi-hit day with two singles and two runs scored. Rubenstein and Yahraus each doubled.
The River Bandits are back in action again on Wednesday on the road against Sidney Legion.
Napoleon 9-5, Lancaster 7-9
Napoleon 100 600 000 02 - 9 15 3
Lancaster 202 120 000 00 - 7 13 1
Winning Pitcher: Nathaniel Adkins (6.2 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 9 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: Wade Liffick, Micah Bok.
Losing Pitcher: Sethna (3 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Schorr, Goetz.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) - Tanner Rubenstein home run, double, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; DJ Newman double, single; Tylor Yahraus 3 singles, 2 runs; Breven Deckrosh double, single, 2 RBIS; Nolan Schafer 3 singles; Kaleb Woods 2 singles, 2 runs. (Lancaster) - Hyme home run, double, 2 runs; Locke 2 doubles; Palmer 2 singles; Poston 3 singles, 2 runs; Goetz 2 singles.
Napoleon 002 300 0 - 5 11 3
Lancaster 341 010 x - 9 5 0
Records: Napoleon 9-1.
Winning Pitcher: Hoffman (3 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others Mendenhall.
Losing Pitcher: Daniel Schmeltz (1 inning, 2 hits, 6 runs, 2 earned, 0 strikeouts, 6 walks). Others: Dade Robinson, Micah Bok.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) - DJ Newman 2 singles, 2 runs; Mark Butler 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Chase Clark 2 singles; Tyler Yahraus double; Tanner Rubenstein double. (Lancaster) - Schorr double, 2 runs; Hyme 2 runs; Poston double, 2 RBIs.
