ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Napoleon Legion Post 300 picked up win number five in Alaska as they swept their way to a weekend tournament title with a 12-8 title game victory over Eagle River Wolves Legion on Sunday evening. 

The Bandits (21-3) scored early and often in this one as they came out of the gates with four runs in the opening inning, two coming on a Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) single and another on a Luke Krouse (Antwerp) double. 

That was just the beginning of a stellar game for Deckrosh at the plate as he went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored, finishing just a triple shy of the cycle. His home run, a solo shot came as insurance in the top of the seventh. 

The Bandits would go on to score at least a run in each of the next four innings including two in the fourth and three in the fifth. It gave them an 11-2 lead going to the bottom of five and they would need the sizeable lead as Eagle River scored four in the inning to close the margin a bit. 

But it wasn't enough as Tanner Rubenstein (Napoleon) limited them to just to in the sixth, getting a win on six innings of work. Dade Robinson (Owens) came in and slammed the door in the seventh to give the Bandits a championship. 

It was pure dominance all weekend for the Bandits as in their five wins they outscored their opponents 44-14. They'll hope to continue the dominance on Tuesday as they'll play in a doubleheader against two different teams, Minnesota Post 270 and Kenai Legion. 

Napoleon 411 230 1 - 12 12 4

Eagle River 200 042 0 - 8 10 2

Records: Napoleon 21-3.

Winning Pitcher: Tanner Rubenstein (6 innings, 10 hits, 8 runs, 5 earned, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Dade Robinson. 

Losing Pitcher: L. Lieman 3.2 innings, 6 hits, 8 runs, 6 earned, 2 strikeouts, 7 walks). Others: N. Lower. 

Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) - Breven Deckrosh home run, double, single, 3 RBIs, 4 runs.; DJ Newman double, 2 runs; Luke Krouse 2 doubles; Mark Butler double, single, 3 RBIs; Tyler Yahraus 3 singles, 3 runs. (Eagle River) - L. Lieman double, single; C. Johnson double, 2 RBIs; N. Lower 4 singles, 2 RBIs; J. Molloy 2 runs. 

