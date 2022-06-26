ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Three pitchers combined to give up only two runs in two games on Saturday night as Napoleon Legion Post 300 played their way into the semifinals of their opening tournament in Alaska.
To get to the elimination round though, the River Bandits (19-3) had to go through Chugiak Legion first with an 11-1 win in five innings.
After a scoreless first one and a half innings, Napoleon came through in a big way in the bottom of the second as the first four batters of the inning got on and four runs ultimately came across. Three came from Chase Clark's (Antwerp) bases clearing double.
That proved to be plenty enough for Bandits starting pitcher Nathanel Adkins (Fairview) who threw all five innings in the contest and allowed a run on four hits while only striking out one batter in the entire outing.
Defiance continued to and with four runs in the bottom of five they walked it off to the tune of a run rule victory.
That moved them into the elimination rounds of the tournament where they faced off against Dimond Legion and got another stellar pitching performance, this one coming from Jackson Bergman (Hicksville). Bergman struck out 13 batters in six innings of work, giving up a run (not earned) on three hits. Dade Robinson slammed the door for a 7-1 victory in the seventh inning
At the plate, Napoleon scored three runs in the first two inning and never looked back.
DJ Newman (Archbold) led the way going 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs. Tanner Rubenstein (Napoleon) had two singles and plated three runners in the game as well.
The River Bandits now move onto their semifinal contest on Sunday where they'll face off against Service Legion at 5 p.m. for a chance in the championship game.
Chugiak 000 10 - 1 4 3
Napoleon 041 24 - 11 11 0
Winning Pitcher: Nathniel Adkins (5 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 strikeout, 1 walk).
Losing Pitcher: E. Blaum (3 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: J. Westerman.
Leading Hitters: (Chugiak) - M. Bourdreau 2 singles. (Napoleon) - Ethan Steinke double, single, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Chase Clark double, single, 4 RBIs; Nolan Schafer double, single, 2 runs; Wade Liffick 2 singles, 2 runs; Luke Krouse 2 singles, 2 runs.
Dimond 100 000 0 - 1 4 1
Napoleon 120 301 x - 7 11 3
Records: Napoleon 19-3.
Winning Pitcher: Jackson Bergman (6 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 13 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Dade Robinson.
Losing Pitcher: R. Swanstrom (2 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: S. Stephan, A. Ray.
Leading Hitters:(Dimond) - K. Cooke 2 singles. (Napoleon) - Kaleb Woods triple; DJ Newman double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Breven Deckrosh double; Tanner Rubenstein 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Nolan Schafer 2 singles; Daniel Schmeltz 2 singles.
