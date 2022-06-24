ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Napoleon Legion Post 300 opened their trip to Alaska with a thrilling 5-3 victory over South Range to begin their nearly two week trip in Alaska.
The Bandits took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning but gave up two runs and after a scoreless seventh the contest went to extras.
Mark Butler (Defiance) led off the eighth inning with a single to center and though he would be able to get to third, things looked bleak after two straight groundouts.
But his fellow Defiance teammate Wade Liffick came through with his own single to center which scored Butler and put the Bandits in front. Liffick would later come around to score on a passed ball after Jayden Jerger (Defiance) moved him to third with a single to center.
Jerger then came in and slammed the door in the eighth, striking the first two batters out and getting a fly out to end the game. Jerger earned the win in the contest with a line of three innings, three hits, no runs, five strikeouts and no walks.
DJ Newman (Archbold) started the game and went four innings without giving up a run to keep his streak without giving up an earned run going. He’s pitched 16 innings on the season.
At the plate Breven Deckrosh (Bryan) left the yard for his third home run of the legion season. It was a solo shot that put the Bandits up 3-1 in the fourth inning. Liffick went 3-for-4 with a double and two singles. Butler was the only other player to notch multiple hits with two singles.
The Bandits are set to play a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game against Chugiak Legion is set to start at 9 p.m. EST with the second game against Dimond Legion following after.
Losing Pitcher: G. Gross (7.2 innings, 7 hits, 5 runs, 4 earned, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: L. Beard.
Leading Hitters: (Napoleon) — Breven Deckrosh home run; Wade Liffick double, 2 singles; Kaleb Woods double; Mark Butler 2 singles. (South Range) — B. Neuberger double, single; L. Invanoff double; M. Soland 2 runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.