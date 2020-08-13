Wednesday marked a day of more clarity for what the 2020 high school football season could look like, as the Western Buckeye League and Green Meadows Conference announced the schedules for their respective programs.
The Northwest Ohio Athletic League was the first in the area to announce its plans on Tuesday, with the league’s eight squads playing six of seven league contests over the six-week regular season outlined by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Aug. 7.
On Wednesday, the Western Buckeye League entered the fray following a meeting of the league’s athletic directors, in cooperation with the head football coaches of the league’s 10 schools.
The 10 WBL teams will play Friday of each week from Aug. 28 to Oct. 2 before a Week 7 set aside for the scheduled first round of the OHSAA playoffs that will include all teams that opt in.
Following that week, the remaining three weeks will be left open for remaining league contests to be played or possible non-league matchups.
“Until you sit down and try and do it, no one knows how tough it is to try and get three home and away games for each team, have an equitable schedule and incorporate rivalry games in it as well,” explained Defiance athletic director Jerry Buti, who had helped set up different versions of scheduling prior to the meeting to help things out. “It’s not easy to do, everybody has to give up something. I think with the shift that we made, we made the best of it.”
Essentially, the re-vamped Western Buckeye League slate moves the games from the original Week 8 to Week 1 under the new format, then moves the games previously scheduled from Week 2 behind.
For Defiance, that means an Oct. 16 home contest against Ottawa-Glandorf will take over on Aug. 28, followed by trips to Van Wert and Lima Shawnee before the second half of the season features home games with Kenton and Elida and a trip to Wapakoneta on Oct. 2.
Games against the remaining league teams in Celina, Lima Bath and St. Marys are tentatively scheduled from Oct. 16 until Oct. 30, but could be affected by any of the teams’ performances in the postseason.
Most notably for Defiance, the traditional season opener against Napoleon would instead be moved to Nov. 6 at Buckenmeyer Stadium for the 98th meeting between the two schools. That date is also tentatively scheduled, as the Northern Lakes League has not announced their schedule as of press time Wednesday night.
The schedule does preserve long-standing series like St. Marys-Celina, Lima Shawnee-Lima Bath and Lima Bath-Elida. The team that Defiance has played the most all time, Van Wert, will host the Bulldogs Sept. 4 in the 105th meeting. The league had prioritized a competitively-balanced schedule and the preservation of rivalries but also announced that a league champion would not be named in football this season.
“We’re going to play Napoleon,” said Buti. “We plan on playing Napoleon at the end of the season, we haven’t decided on the date but (DHS head football coach) Kevin (Kline), (Napoleon head coach) Tory (Strock) and (Napoleon athletic director) Andy (Ham) are all for it.”
Buti also cited the long-standing stability of the WBL and long tenures of current administrators and coaches as a positive factor in the planning for the football season.
“The strength of this league was proven today by the AD’s,” said Buti. “This is my 42nd year being in this league and there’s not a better group of people that work together that I can imagine.”
On the Green Meadows Conference side of things, the format was slightly less orthodox with seven league squads forcing a bye week throughout the first six weeks. Holgate’s final year in the GMC in all other also lines up with its first season in the eight-man Northern 8 Conference, creating a vacancy in the slate.
The GMC’s games scheduled to be played in weeks four, five and six stayed up while weeks seven, eight and nine were moved to the first three weeks of the regular season. The Week 10 contest will be played on Oct. 30, with Ayersville holding a bye that week.
Assuming all the conference’s teams complete their seven-game league docket, a conference champion would be crowned.
If Fairview and Tinora, both Division VI teams, were to meet in the postseason ahead of their Oct. 30 scheduled contest, the playoff contest would be considered as a conference game as well, according to GMC commissioner Tom Dominique.
“When all the different conferences are taking the same attitude of playing conference games first and foremost, it does lose some of those normal rivalries,” said Dominique. “We pounded out a lot of things today and had a lot of productive conversations. It’s going to work if the governor says we can play. It doesn’t mean a thing otherwise.”
During that six-week stretch, Edgerton will fill its vacancy with a non-league game at Oregon Cardinal Stritch on Sept. 25 while Wayne Trace will play at Montpelier on Sept. 11.
In the most recent release, Edgerton’s schedule is filled out with non-league games against Hilltop (Oct. 16), Montpelier (Oct. 23) and Edon (Nov. 6) while Hicksville is scheduled to play at Montpelier on Oct. 16 and host Crestview on Oct. 23.
Antwerp would potentially play at Paulding on Oct. 16 and host Hilltop on Oct. 23 in the non-league portion while Wayne Trace will take on rival Paulding and Patrick Henry outside the GMC.
The Northwest Ohio Athletic League became the first area conference to announce its format for the recently-announced six-game football regular season, as the league released the schedule for all eight league teams on Tuesday.
The league’s teams (Archbold, Bryan, Delta, Evergreen, Liberty Center, Patrick Henry, Swanton and Wauseon) will play six of their seven league contests over the first six weeks of the regular season on the Friday dates of Aug. 28, Sept. 4, Sept. 11, Sept. 18, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2.
With the OHSAA playoffs set to begin on Oct. 9, traditionally Week 7 of the normal 10-week season, that week and the next week will be set aside. Friday, Oct. 16 will be set as an open date for a possible second-round playoff game or a non-league game.
Following that fortnight, Week 9 of the regular season on Oct. 23 will be set as the seventh and final week of the NWOAL schedule.
“We’re keeping the same games, we thought it was important to get three home and three away games for each team,” explained NWOAL commissioner Ken Baumgartner. “We made an adjustment for one of the matchups. Nobody knows what attendance will be allowed at the games but we wanted to keep it equitable. If someone’s still playing in Week 9, that seventh league game could go to Week 10.”
Baumgartner also noted that an adjustment was made from the league’s constitution, allowing league championships to be awarded this year even if the winning school in question did not complete all seven games.
The plans in place are still contingent on the state of Ohio and the OHSAA allowing contact sports and inter-school competition to be played this fall.
Further south, the Blanchard Valley Conference’s 11-team setup added a nominal 12th squad in independent Lima Central Catholic. LCC will play games against Van Buren, McComb, Liberty-Benton, Pandora-Gilboa, Leipsic and Arlington to help round out an even six-week slate for the conference.
