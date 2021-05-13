LIMA — Defiance picked up some points on the first day of action in the Western Buckeye League track championships Wednesday at Lima Shawnee High School as the DHS girls enter Friday’s running finals and field events competition day with nine points and a fifth-place spot in the standings and the Bulldog boys eighth overall with six points.
Earning points for the DHS girls were Oktavia Rohlf and Aubrey Bujalski with fourth and sixth-place efforts in the discus while the Bulldogs’ 3200 relay group of Bujalski, Emily Wahl, Mira Horvath and Layla Briseno were fourth overall.
Ottawa-Glandorf leads Celina by 10 points overall in the girls standings, aided by a win in the 3200 relay and a first-place effort from Myka Aldrich in the high jump.
The O-G boys kept themselves in contention with 15 points, 13 behind leader Van Wert. Easton Osting was second in the pole vault for the Titans while the O-G 3200 relay finished fourth to earn some points.
The Defiance boys’ six points came thanks to the quartet of Elijah Fortman, Viktor Jurcevich, Calib Brashear and Josh Horvath in a third-place finish in the 3200 relay.
In running event preliminary efforts, Defiance’s 800 relay (Fortman, Horvath, Payton Switzer, Marino Martinez) had the third-fastest time heading into Friday’s finals. Horvath recorded a 41.06 in the 300 hurdles, the fastest time of any prelim runner, while Switzer was third overall in the 200.
Action will resume Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at Shawnee.
NLL Championships
NAPOLEON — The Napoleon girls sit in sixth place and the boys are seventh following the first day of the NLL Track and Field Championships at Napoleon.
The girls had two field event placers on Wednesday, as Claire Durham took fifth in the discus (91-10) and Karleigh Sonnenberg was sixth in the pole vault (7-6).
The 3200 relay team of Emily Birkhold, Sophia Altman, Caely Ressler and Taylor Dietrich finished fifth in 10:41.90.
The Wildcat girls have just one runner in the Friday finals, as Emma Rowland ran a time of 18.40 to qualify in the 100 hurdles.
Napoleon’s boys had one field event placer Wednesday as Chase Peckinpaugh placed third in the high jump (5-8). The 3200 relay team of Ryan Otto, Zane Peckinpaugh, Kellen Ressler and Chase Peckinpaugh took eighth with a time of 9:06.15.
The Wildcats will have two boys in the running finals. Landin Wiechers qualified with a time of 53.62 and Masen Switzer made the 300 hurdles finals with a time of 43.67.
The NLL meet will wrap up Friday at Napoleon at 5 p.m.
Western Buckeye League Championships
At Lima Shawnee
Boys Meet
Van Wert 28, Lima Shawnee 26, Ottawa-Glandorf 15, Elida 14, St. Marys 13, Lima Bath 10, Wapakoneta 7, Defiance 6, Celina 3, Kenton 2
Field Events
Shot put — 1. Maynard (LB), 47-10; Fultz (SM), Sewell (LS), Russell (E). Long jump — 1. Johnson (VW), 19-10.25; E. Brown (VW), Booher (LS), Lenhart (W). Pole vault — 1. Douglass (E), 14-2; Osting (OG), Morgan (LS), Balash (OG).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Van Wert, 8:17.44; Lima Shawnee, Defiance (Fortman, Jurcevich, Brashear, Horvath), Ottawa-Glandof (Croy, Macke, Stechschulte, Fenbert).
Girls Meet
Ottawa-Glandorf 26, Celina 16, Kenton 10, Van Wert 10, Defiance 9, Lima Bath 8, St. Marys 6, Wapakoneta 5, Lima Shawnee 3
Field Events
Discus — 1. Miller (K), 115-1; Lutz (C), Hoffman (OG), Rohlf (D). High jump — 1. Aldrich (OG), 4-10; Deters (LB), Rider (C), Engle (W).
Running Events
3200 relay — 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (Hovest, Fenbert, Fortman, Haselman), 9:51.47; Van Wert, St. Marys, Defiance (Wahl, Bujalski, Horvath, Briseno).
