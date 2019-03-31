FINDLAY — The Liberty Center girls captured the Liberty-Benton relays on Friday while the Bryan girls were fourth.
On the boys side, LC took third behind Eastwood and Bowling Green while Bryan placed fifth.
The Tiger girls claimed six different events: 4x100 (Burgin Bachman, Sophie Long, Aubree Hollenbaugh and Mallory Vollmar), 4x200 (Hollenbaugh, Kate Mohler, Long and Bachman), 4x800 (Constance Roell, Dalayna Ashbaugh, Bailey Johnson and Madison Atkinson), 4x1600 (Sydney Miller, Ashbaugh, Atkinson and Hope Oelkrug), shuttle hurdle relay (Long, Jensen Sonnenberg, Johnson and Bachman) and Bachman won the high jump relay.
Bryan’s distance medley relay of Maci Tinkel, Shallyn Miley, Addison Oberlin and Aubrey Zimmerman were first while Megan Voigt won the long jump relay and Dusti Stafford captured the discus relay.
Liberty Center’s boys won the 4x400 (Parker Strauss, Connor Keller, Zach Bowers and Weston Kundo), the 4x800 relay (Kundo, Keller, Jordan Keller and Nathan Meller) and the distance medley relay (Meller, Kundo, Nathaniel Elieff and Kyle Rauch).
Bryan’s Andrew Cogswell claimed the lone triumph for the Golden Bear boys, winning the long jump relay.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.