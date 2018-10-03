LC claims first girls soccer NWOAL championship
ARCHBOLD — Liberty Center earned its first Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls soccer championship in program history on Tuesday as Samantha Egler found the net with 1:21 in regulation to pick up a 1-0 win over defending league champ Archbold.
The win boosted the Tigers to 11-0-1 on the year with a 6-0 run through the league slate while Archbold (9-1-4, 4-1 NWOAL) No. 16 D-III OSSCA) suffered its first defeat of the year.
Liberty Center 1, Archbold 0
Liberty Center (11-0-1, 6-0 NWOAL) — Goals: Samantha Egler.
Archbold (9-1-4, 4-1 NWOAL) — No statistics.
