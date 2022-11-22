*Due to the holiday schedule, some Tuesday night girls basketball games were received after an earlier press time.
EDGERTON — Montpelier outpaced Edgerton on the road on Tuesday, as their 47-40 third quarter lead was enough to fend off the Bulldogs and win 60-55.
Jada Uribes led the Locomotives (1-1) with 15 points while Kelise Bumb and Meara McGee each added 14.
Edgerton (0-2) saw a big outburst from freshman Alivia Farnham, who had a game-high 27 points on eight two-point field goals, two from long distance anda 5-of-10 shooting night from the free throw line.
MONTPELIER (60) - Bumb 14; Hillard 5; Humbarger 0; McGee 14; Mahan 0; Grime 0; Taylor 8; Hopper 4; Uribes 15. Totals: 19-2-16 - 60.
EDGERTON (55) - Ritter 0; Gershutz 0; Smith 7; Swank 9; Cape 4; Stuut 2; Farnham 27; Warner 1; Everetts 5. Totals: 13-6-11 - 55.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Uribers, McGee, Edgerton - Farnham 2, Smith 2, Cape, Everetts.
Montpelier 19 14 14 13 - 60
Edgerton 18 13 9 15 - 55
Reserves: Montpelier 20-17.
Napoleon 32, Perrysburg 23
NAPOLEON — Napoleon got off on a winning foot in Northern Lakes League action, defeating Perrysburg 32-23 to move to 3-0.
Sophie Chipps’ nine points led the ledger for the Ladycats while Ella Tassler added eight markers.
PERRYSBURG (23) - French 0; Kilbride 2; Evans 0; Griggs 2; Cloyne 0; Takats 8; Petree 0; Turk 0; Ortyl 0; Gibbs 6; Jockett 3; Thames 2. Totals 10-2-23.
NAPOLEON (32) - Sonnenberg 0; Rosebrook 3; M. Kruse 3; Chipps 9; Huddle 4; L. Kruse 2; Tassler 8; Burill 3. Totals 9-11-32.
Three-point goals: Perrysburg - Jockett. Napoleon - Rosebrook, Kruse, Burill.
Perrysburg 4 4 5 10 - 23
Napoleon 4 12 7 9 - 32
Reserves: Perrysburg, 32-24.
Patrick Henry 42, McComb 28
HAMLER — Freshman Carys Crossland paced Patrick Henry with 17 points and six rebounds, helping power the Patriots to win No. 1 in a 42-28 triumph over McComb at ‘The House of Heat.’
Crossland hit three longballs on the night for PH (1-1) while adding three steals and tow assists. Kenzie Prigge added eight markers and three boards for the Pats, which outscored the Panthers 16-4 in the fourth quarter after leading by two through three periods.
MCCOMB (28) - Dehart 6; Mac. Schroeder 6; Like 4; Scheff 4; Bryan 2; Mad. Schroeder 2; Schorsch 2; Jenkins 2; Sherick 0. Totals 13-41 2-3 28.
PATRICK HENRY (42) - Crossland 17; K. Prigge 8; Weber 6; Christman 5; Nelson 3; Seemann 2; Schwab 1; Boyer 0; M. Prigge 0; Moerhman 0. Totals 15-46 5-6.
Three-point goals: McComb 0-3, Patrick Henry 7-20 (Crossland 3, K. Prigge 2, Christman, Nelson). Rebounds: McComb 24 (Dehart 7), Patrick Henry 23 (Christman 7). Turnovers: McComb 26, Patrick Henry 16.
McComb 8 4 12 4 - 28
P. Henry 8 6 12 16 - 42
Swanton 52, Lake 48
SWANTON — Swanton was able to overcome Lake 52-48 in a game that saw the two teams combined for 61 turnovers in the game.
Emma Crow knocked down two triples and led the Bulldogs (2-0) with 15 points. Alaina Pelland was also in double figures with 12 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the charity stripe.
Lake (0-2) was led by Elena Longoria’s game-high 17.
LAKE (48) - Stanley 9; Materni 0; Longoria 17; Tobias 0; Christ 5; Enright 7; Staczek 10; Garcia 0. Totals: 9-5-15 - 48.
SWANTON (52) - Crow 15; Finfera 2; Gowing 8; Nelson 2; Floyd 4; Yeager 3; Manning 3; Fagerman 3; Pelland 12; Haselman 0. Totals: 15-2-18 - 52.
Three-point goals: Lake - Longoria 3, Stanley, Christ, Swanton - Crow 2. Turnovers: Lake 32, Swanton 29.
Lake 13 18 7 10 - 48
Swanton 9 17 9 17 - 52
Reserves: Swanton, 27-20.
St. Marys 40, Kalida 27
ST. MARYS — Cold shooting doomed Kalida in its season opener as the Wildcats hit just 8-of-41 shots in a 40-27 loss at St. Marys.
Brooke Erhart’s eight points paced Kalida (0-1) while Meredith Bockrath had six points and three steals.
KALIDA (27) - Erhart 8; Bockrath 6; L. Recker 4; C. Recker 3; Hovest 2; Romes 2; A. Unverferth 1; W. Unverferth 0; Burgei 0; Kuhlman 0; Miller 0. Totals 8-41 9-12 27.
ST. MARYS (40) - Hesse 20; Allemeier 8; C. Rable 6; Jacobs 4; R. Rable 2; Gerber 0; Jacobs 0; Nuss 0. Totals 11-30 16-34 40.
Three-point goals: Kalida 1-19 (C. Recker), St. Marys 2-7 (Allemeier 2). Rebounds: Kalida 22 (Hovest, Romes 5), St. Marys 28. Turnovers: Kalida 10, St. Marys 11.
Kalida 4 7 9 7 - 27
St. Marys 10 9 5 16 - 40
Reserves: Kalida, 45-25.
