Whiteford 30 24 6 0 – 60
Stryker 0 12 0 0 – 12
W - Shaw 1-run (Run failed).
W - Mills 19-pass from Ruddy (Shaw run).
W - Marchant 2-run (Shaw run).
W - Giesige 12-run (Marchat from Ruddy).
S - Holopple 59-pass from Woolace (Pass failed).
W - Shaw 51-run (Hilliard run).
S - Barnum 25-pass from Woolace (Pass failed).
W - Marchant 39-run (Hilliard run).
W - Giesige 69-run (Shaw run).
W - Kahn 3-run (Run failed).
