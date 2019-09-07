Whiteford               30  24  6  0 – 60

Stryker                  0  12  0  0 – 12

W - Shaw 1-run (Run failed).

W - Mills 19-pass from Ruddy (Shaw run).

W - Marchant 2-run (Shaw run).

W - Giesige 12-run (Marchat from Ruddy).

S - Holopple 59-pass from Woolace (Pass failed).

W - Shaw 51-run (Hilliard run).

S - Barnum 25-pass from Woolace (Pass failed).

W - Marchant 39-run (Hilliard run).

W - Giesige 69-run (Shaw run).

W - Kahn 3-run (Run failed).

Load comments