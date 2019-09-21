OTTAWA HILLS — Ottawa Hills jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 35-0 win over Stryker to open the TAAC season.
The Green Bears improve to 3-1 (1-0 TAAC).
The Panthers fall to 0-4 (0-1 TAAC) on the season.
Stryker 0 0 0 0 - 0
Ottawa Hills 21 14 0 0 - 35
Holgate 50, Sandusky St. Mary's 13
HOLGATE - The Tigers jumped out to a big lead and never looked back in a 50-13 win against Sandusky St. Mary's Friday night.
Ethan Altman gor the scoring started with a 40-yard run. Gavyn Kupfersmith added a pair of passing touchdowns to Hunter Gerschutz.
Jeradt Nagel and Abe Kelly added scores in the win.
Holgate (4-0) hosts Toledo Christian next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.