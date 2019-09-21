OTTAWA HILLS — Ottawa Hills jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 35-0 win over Stryker to open the TAAC season.

The Green Bears improve to 3-1 (1-0 TAAC).

The Panthers fall to 0-4 (0-1 TAAC) on the season.

Stryker 0 0 0 0 - 0

Ottawa Hills 21 14 0 0 - 35

Holgate 50, Sandusky St. Mary's 13

HOLGATE - The Tigers jumped out to a big lead and never looked back in a 50-13 win against Sandusky St. Mary's Friday night.

Ethan Altman gor the scoring started with a 40-yard run. Gavyn Kupfersmith added a pair of passing touchdowns to Hunter Gerschutz.

Jeradt Nagel and Abe Kelly added scores in the win.

Holgate (4-0) hosts Toledo Christian next week.

Load comments