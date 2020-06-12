NAPOLEON - After spotting Ayersville an early lead, Napoleon was able to produce in the late innings to post a 15-5 win over the Pilots in high school summer baseball action.
"I was just really excited to be back on a diamond again," said Napoleon coach Jason Holubik. "It was a good atmosphere for both teams."
Napoleon tied the game with three runs in the fourth. They put the game away with two runs in the fifth and 10 in the sixth.
Ayersville 100 202 - 5 5 3
Napoleon 000 32(10) - 15 5 1
Records: Napoleon 1-0, Ayersville 0-1.
Winning pitcher: Zach Rosebrook (2 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 4 strikeouts). Others: Jarrett Gerdeman, Tanner Rubinstein, Caden Miller, Blake Wulf.
Leading hitters: (Napoleon) - Tanner Rubinstein home run, 2 RBI; Caden Miller triple, 3 RBI.
