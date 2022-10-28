Division IV
Cleveland Glenville 46, Napoleon 8
CLEVELAND — Despite becoming the first team to score on No. 1 Cleveland Glenville since week three, Napoleon was no match for the top-ranked Tarblooders in a 46-8 road loss in the Division IV Region 14 postseason.
Glenville (10-0) had shutout six straight opponents and held Napoleon (4-7) scoreless in the first half before Jacob Aguilar scored on a one-yard drive with 1:01 left in the third quarter.
Andrew Williams was held to 13 yards on seven carries as Trey Rubinstein had three catches for 52 yards to lead the ‘Cats offensively.
D’Shawntae Jones rushed for 102 yards and three TDs for the Tarblooders, which will face Bellevue in a second-round contest.
Napoleon 0 0 8 0 - 8
Glenville 13 21 0 12 - 46
G - Jones 6-run (Witten kick).
G - Townsend 59-pass from Rucker (kick failed).
G - Jones 3-run (Jones run).
G - Gravely 36-run (Witten kick).
G - Townsend 26-pass from Rucker (kick failed).
N - Aguilar 1-run (Aguilar run).
G - Jones 9-run (pass failed).
G - Williams 9-run (kick failed).
Elyria Catholic 43, Bryan 0
ELYRIA — Elyria Catholic held Bryan to just eight yards in the first half as the fourth-seeded Panthers powered past the Golden Bears in a 43-0 Region 14 first-round shutout.
QB Bady Cook tossed two touchdowns while running back Levi Ellis had two TD runs, becoming the school’s all-time leading rusher in the process. EC (9-2) will host fifth-seeded Bellville Clear Fork in the second round.
Bryan bows out at 6-5 on the season in the program’s third playoff appearance in the last five years.
Bryan 0 0 0 0 - 0
Elyria Catholic 27 10 6 0 - 43
EC - Grasso 18-pass from Cook (Phillips kick).
EC - Thomas 5-run (kick failed).
EC - Ellis 1-run (Phillips kick).
EC - Ginley 18-pass from Cook (Phillips kick).
EC - Ellis 1-run (Phillips kick).
EC - Phillips 33-field goal.
EC - Tanner 4-pass from Garcia IV (Phillips kick).
Division V
Tinora 37, Marengo Highland 7
MARENGO — Reid Anders set the tone early for Tinora, racing 76 yards to paydirt on the Rams’ first play from scrimmage as Tinora rolled past host Marengo Highland 37-7.
The 10th-seeded Rams (8-3) held Highland (7-4) scoreless until midway through the fourth quarter as Dallas Dachenhaus and Grady Gustwiller each found the endzone twice
Tinora 7 16 7 7 - 37
Highland 0 0 0 7 - 7
T - Anders 76-run (Bishop kick).
T - Dachenhaus 4-run (kick blocked).
T - Gustwiller 2-run (Bishop kick).
T - Bishop 31-field goal.
T - Gustwiller 28-pass from Graziani (Bishop kick).
T - Dachenhaus 25-run (Bishop kick)
H - Nauman 52-run (kick good).
Elmwood 49, Delta 24
BLOOMDALE — Delta battled early with second-seeded Elmwood but the Royals pulled away from an early 14-14 tie to defeat the Panthers 49-24 in D-V Region 18 playoff action.
Jerremiah Wolford scored twice on the ground while Bryar Knapp found the endzone in the second quarter for Delta (5-6), which saw the Royals (10-1) rip off 28 straight points to seize a 42-14 second half lead.
Elmwood will play host to Tinora in a second-round game in Bloomdale on Friday.
Delta 0 14 3 7 - 24
Elmwood 6 29 7 7 - 49
E - Arnold 4-run (conversion failed).
D - Wolford 32-run (Smithers kick).
E - Mossbarger 20-pass from Wickard (conversion good).
D - Knapp 5-run (Smithers kick).
E - Oliver 2-run (kick good).
E - Mossbarger 7-pass from Wickard (kick good).
E - Oliver pass from Wickard (kick good).
E - Oliver 19-run (kick good).
D - Smithers 43-field goal.
D - Wolford 7-run (Smithers kick).
E - Arnold 27-run (kick good).
Division VII
Antwerp 43, Hardin Northern 13
ANTWERP — Antwerp set a single-season school record for wins, improving to 11-0 with a 43-13 rout of Hardin Northern in a D-VII Region 26 playoff opener at Archer Field.
The balanced Archers racked up 232 rush yards and 246 pass yards in the victory as Reid Lichty tallied 177 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. Camden Fuller caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown from QB Carson Altimus while Landon Brewer had two TD receptions for Antwerp, which will host Delphos Jefferson next Friday in a second-round tilt.
Xander Wilson had 75 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Polar Bears (6-5).
Hardin Northern 0 6 0 7 - 13
Antwerp 12 18 13 0 - 43
A - Altimus 13-run (kick failed).
A - Brewer 27-pass from Altimus (conversion failed).
A - Lichty 18-run (conversion failed).
HN - Wilson 20-run (kick failed).
A - Altimus 17-run (conversion failed).
A - Brewer 25-pass from Altimus (conversion failed).
A - Fuller 21-pass from Altimus (kick failed).
A - Lichty 2-run (Jackson kick).
HN - Hopson 1-run (Hopson kick).
Gibsonburg 42, Edgerton 14
GIBSONBURG — Gibsonburg’s record-setting running back Connor Smith added to his gaudy total with a whopping 302 yards and six touchdowns for the Golden Bears in a 42-14 first-round playoff win over Edgerton.
Smith, who entered the playoffs with 2,474 yards and 34 touchdowns, scored three of his six TDs in the second quarter to shake off a close game early. The Golden Bears (9-2) attempted just one pass in the contest.
Warren Nichols had a rushing TD for Edgerton (7-4) while Kadyn Picillo caught six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.
Edgerton 7 7 0 0 - 14
Gibsonburg 7 22 7 6 - 42
G - Smith 2-run (kick good).
E - Nichols 7-run (Elden kick).
G - Smith 3-run (kick good).
E - Picillo 62-pass from Everetts (Elden kick).
G - Smith 42-run (kick good).
G - Smith 1-run (kick good).
G - Smith 55-run (kick good).
G - Smith 24-run (kick good).
Waynesfield-Goshen 32, North Central 8
WAYNESFIELD — 14th-seeded North Central rounded out its first season in school history with a 32-8 first round Division VII playoff loss to Waynesfield-Goshen.
The Eagles (6-5), saw a host of injuries end their week 10 game against Whiteford (Mich.) a quarter early last week, but were able to suit up to play their first playoff game.
Quin Burt led the team in rushing with 16 carries for 93 yards. Connor Gendron ran 11 times for 35 and had the team’s only score. Cohen Meyers led the team on defense with five tackles and two tackles for loss.
Waynesfield-Goshen (11-0) move on to play sixth-seeded Gibsonburg next week.
North Central 0 0 8 0 - 8
Waynesfield-Goshen 13 6 0 13 - 32
WG - Breitigam 20-run (kick good).
WG - Elliott 75-interception return (kick no good).
WG - Breitigam 26-run (kick no good).
NC - Gendron 2-run (Burt run).
WG - Biederman 23-run (kick blocked).
WG - Barnes 6-run (kick good).
