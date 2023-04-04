AYERSVILLE — Ayersville scored scored seven runs in the first three innings and that proved to be enough to knock off previously undefeated Columbus Grove 7-6.
Taylor Waldron went five innings in the circle, giving up four runs on seven hits, striking out two and walking one in the victory. Laura Pahl drove in three RBIs and had a double at the plate.
C. Grove 010 030 2 - 6 10 3
Ayersville 241 000 x - 7 8 1
Records: Ayersville 2-1, C. Grove 3-1
Winning pitcher: Taylor Waldron (5 innings, 7 hits, 4 runs, 4 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Kendra Waldron.
Losing pitcher: A. Stechschulte (6 innings, 8 hits, 7 runs, 5 earned, 7 strikeouts, 6 walks).
Leading hitters: (C. Grove) - I. Ramos double, single; A. Stechschulte double, single, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; M. Bogart 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Ayersville) - Laura Pahl double, 3 RBIs; Taylor Waldron double; Elizabeth McCloud 2 runs.
Parkway 11, Antwerp 1
ROCKFORD — Parkway rolled to a six inning, 11-1 run rule victory over Antwerp.
The Archers got their lone run in the fourth inning on a Jillian Treece RBI single. Treece had two singles on the day while Kearstyn Pearce notched a double.
Meg Henkle threw three no-hit innings and struck out eight of the ten batters she faced for Parkway. She also crushed a two-run home run as well.
Antwerp 000 100 - 1 3 6
Parkway 522 011 - 11 7 0
Records: Antwerp
Winning pitcher: Meg Henkle (3 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Bryn Schoenleben.
Losing pitcher: Lydia Krouse (6 innings, 7 hits, 11 runs, 2 strikeouts, walks).
Leading hitters: (Antwerp) - Kearstyn Pierce double; Jillian Treece 2 singles. (Parkway) - Meg Hinkle home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Paige Stephenson home run, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Megan Nichols home run, single, 3 RBIs.
Eastside (Ind.) 13, Edgerton 4
EDGERTON — Eastside tagged Edgerton for even runs in the third inning to blow open a 13-4 victory over the Bulldogs.
Four balls left the yard in the game as Edgerton's Noelle Ritter hit two long balls and Addie Cape hit another. Eastside had 17 total hits in the contest.
Eastside 207 022 0 - 13 17 0
Edgerton 200 101 0 - 4 8 1
Records: Edgerton 1-2
Winning pitcher: McAtee (7 innings, 8 hits, 4 runs, 9 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Wallace (2.1 innings, 10 hits, 8 runs, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Addie Cape.
Leading hitters: (Eastside) - McAtee home run, double; O'Brien double, 2 singles; McClain double, 2 singles; Cline double, single; Kitchen 2 singles; Smyth double. (Edgerton) - Noelle Ritter 2 home runs; Addie Cape hom run; Olivia Miler double, single.
