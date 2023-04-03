Maumee 9, Archbold 8
MAUMEE — Archbold led 6-0 after two and a half innings on the road against Maumee on Monday but gave up seven runs in the fifth and sixth combined to suffer their first loss of the season at the hands of the Panthers 9-8.
Jayden Seiler started for the Blue Streaks and pitched four innings of one-hit, two run (none earned) ball while striking out one and walking two. Seiler also had a three RBI day at the plate.
Krayton Kern notched three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Archbold as well.
Archbold 204 011 0 - 8 10 7
Maumee 002 052 0 - 9 9 2
Records: Archbold 2-1
Winning pitcher: C. Maulucci (1 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: G. Kessinger, J. Dauer, L. Nye.
Losing pitcher: Masen Towns (0.2 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). Others: Krayton Kern, Cade Miller, Jayden Seiler.
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Krayton Kern double, 2 singles, 3 RBIs; Jayden Seiler 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Josiah Gomez 2 singles. (Maumee) - M. Dembski 2 singles; B. Lanier 2 singles; S. Archanbeau 2 runs.
Genoa 9, Delta 2
DELTA — Genoa tagged Delta starter Bradyn Ruffer for six runs in the first two innings as the Comets ran away with a non-league win 9-2 over the Panthers.
Caleb Klatt went four innings and gave up just two runs (none earned) on two hits, struck out four and walked four to garner the victory for Genoa. Robert Messenger threw had a two single day and scored twice.
Delta saw just three hits in the contest.
Genoa 240 011 1 - 9 6 1
Delta 010 010 0 - 2 3 2
Records: Genoa 2-1, Delta 1-3
Winning pitcher: Caleb Klatt (4.1 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Robert Messenger.
Losing pitcher: Bradyn Ruffer (3.2 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 1 earned, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Brody Waugh, Alex Brown.
Leading hitters: (Genoa) - Braylen Bryant double; Robert Messenger 2 singles, 2 runs; Alex Spencer 2 runs; Brady Belegrin 2 RBIs; J.J. Hartman 2 singles, 2 RBIs. (Delta) - 3 hits.
Evergreen 4, Otsego 2
METAMORA — Evergreen scored three runs in the sixth inning to ultimately overcome previously undefeated Otsego at home 4-2.
Brady Kanneman went 5.2 innings and gave up two runs (1 earned) on four hits while striking out four and walking two to earn the win for the Vikings on the mound. Layne Vance threw an inning and a third of no-hit, scoreless ball in relief.
Vance also doubled and drove in two runs while Colten Robertson came across to score twice.
Otsego 010 001 0 - 2 4 2
Evergreen 000 130 x - 4 2 3
Records: Evergreen 2-1, Otsego 3-1
Winning pitcher: Brady Kanneman (5.2 innings, 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Layne Vance.
Losing pitcher: B. Simon (5 innings, 2 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: T. O'Brien.
Leading hitters: (Otsego) - T. O'Brien double; B. Simon double. (Evergreen) - Layne Vance double, 2 RBIs; Colten Robertson 2 runs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.