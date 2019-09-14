MILLBURY - Archbold scored a touchdown in the second, third and fourth quarters as the Bluestreaks beat Lake 21-7 in a game that was delayed because of weather.
The Flyers took an early 7-0 lead, then Archbold battled back with a Brandon Taylor 27-yard pass to Elijah Zimmerman with one second left before the half.
Caleb Hogrefe added a scoring run in the third quarter and Caleb Ranzau closed the scoring with an interception return in the final quarter.
Taylor finished the game 9 of 18 passing for 137 yards and the touchdown with three interceptions. He also had 78 yards rushing. Hogrefe led the Streaks with 86 yards rushing on 15 carries.
Zimmerman caught four passes for 72 yards with the score.
Archbold (3-0) hosts Patrick Henry to start NWOAL play.
Archbold 0 7 7 7 - 21
Lake 0 7 0 0 - 7
L - Perry 1-run (Saffran kick)
A - Zimerman 27-pass from Taylor (Witte kick)
A - Hogrefe 16-run (Witte kick)
A - Ranzau interception return (Witte kick)
Pandora-Gilboa 7, Van Buren 0
PANDORA - Silas Schmenk hooked up with Blake Steiner for a 44-yard touchdown pass with 4:25 remaining in the game for the only score of the night as the Rockets opened BVC play with a 7-0 win at home against Van Buren.
Schmenk finished 16 of 31 passing for 141 yards.
Both teams struggled on offense. The Rockets had 174 yards of offense while the Black Knights managed just 142 yards.
Pandora-Gilboa (2-1) hosts Leipsic Friday.
Van Buren 0 0 0 0 - 0
Pandora-Gilboa 0 0 0 7 - 7
P-G - Steiner 44-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick)
Pittsford, Mi. 50, Stryker 12
STRYKER - In the first meeting between the two teams, visiting Pittsford rolled up 315 yards yards rushing in a 50-12 win over the Panthers.
Stryker quarterback Payton Woolace threw two touchdown passes for the Panthers, but was also intercepted four times.
Stryker (0-3) opens TAAC play Friday at Ottawa Hills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.