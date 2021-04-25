PAULDING — Paulding recorded five doubles and three home runs as the Panthers moved to 13-2 with a 28-10 home win over North Central.
Alivia Bakle connected for two home runs, finishing with five runs and six RBIs for the Panthers. Gabbie Stallbaum was a triple short of the cycle with six RBIs.
North Central 450 10 — 10 12 3
Paulding 93(11) 5x — 28 21 3
Records: Paulding 13-2, North Central 6-7.
Winning pitcher: Leigha Egnor (3 innings, 0 runs, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Riley Stork.
Losing pitcher: Darbi Stewart (3 innings, 23 runs, 11 earned, 17 hits, 1 strikeout, 7 walks). Other: Makayla Meyers.
Leading hitters: (North Central) — Makinzy King 2 singles, double; Alexia Miller 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Makayla Meyers 2 singles. (Paulding) — Alivya Bakle 2 singles, 2 home runs, 5 runs, 6 RBIs; Jalynn Parrett 2 singles, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Gabbie Stallbaum single, double, home run, 3 runs, 6 RBIs; Leigha Egnor 3 singles, 4 runs; Jocelyn Parrett 2 singles, 3 runs; Kaeli Bustos 2 singles; Riley Stork double, 3 runs.
Toledo Start 3, Napoleon 0
NAPOLEON — Toledo Start’s Miranda Bee took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and held Napoleon to four hits in the Spartans’ 3-0 shutout win.
Aubrie Espinoza had a pair of base knocks for the Wildcats, which got a solid effort of their own from hurler Madison Shank, who struck out six and did not issue a walk in a complete-game effort.
Toledo Start 000 120 0 — 3 5 0
Napoleon 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Records: Toledo Start 10-6, Napoleon 1-8.
Winning pitcher: Miranda Bee (7 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Madison Shank (7 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Toledo Start) — Amaria Wall double. (Napoleon) — Aubrie Espinoza 2 singles.
Baseball
Wayne Trace 1, Paulding 1
HAVILAND — County rivals Wayne Trace and Paulding battled for 14 innings, the last eight scoreless before darkness halted the game in a 1-1 tie.
Wayne Trace tallied its run in the fourth frame on an RBI single from Cale Winans to score Brendon Bidlack before a double steal by Paulding in the sixth saw Deyton Price swipe home to knot the game up. Paulding left the bases loaded in the seventh before the Raiders stranded runners at second and third in the 12th frame.
Whether the game will be resumed is not determined yet.
Paulding 000 001 000 000 00 — 1 10 3
Wayne Trace 000 100 000 000 00 — 1 6 2
Paulding pitchers: Blake McGarvey (7 innings), Sam Woods.
Wayne Trace pitchers: Kyle Forrer (7.2 innings), Trevor Speice.
