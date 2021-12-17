Girls Basketball 

EDON — Holgate girls basketball outlasted Edon on the road Friday night, defeating the Bombers 33-23 in a Buckeye Border Conference matchup.

The Bombers (0-9, 0-1 BBC) were held to just two points in the first quarter but a 12-point second quarter outburst helped close the Holgate (4-4, 1-0 BBC) lead to 18-14 at half.

The Tigers were led by Justin Eis’s 14 and Olivia Blaker’s eight. Edon was led by Kerrin Towers’s six.

HOLGATE (33) — Eis 14; Blaker 8; Willett 5; Schuller 3; Altman 2; Meyer 1; Bower 0; Wilhelm 0; Franz 0; Clark 0. Totals: 10-2-7-33

EDON (23) — Towers 6; Al. Kaylor 4; Ash. Kaylor 4; Kiess 4; Hickman 2; Wofford 2; Mitchell 1; Speckman 0; Heinze 0. Totals: 9-0-5-23.

Three-point goals: Holgate - Blaker 2. Turnovers: Holgate 18, Edon 19.

Holgate 7 11 5 10 - 33

Edon 2 12 4 5 - 23

North Central 43, Stryker 33

PIONEER — North Central was able to overcome Black Border Conference foe Stryker 43-33 on their home court on the first night of conference action.

The Eagles (6-5, 1-0 BBC) were led by Madison Brown’s 18 points and Kedal Bonney’s 11.

The Panthers (5-3, 0-1 BBC) were led by Sage Woolace who had 11.

STRYKER (33) — Woolace 11; H. Fulk 8; Rethmel 7; Wickerham 3; Ramon 2; Myers 2; Leupp 0; E. Fulk 0; Totals: 5-5-8-33.

NORTH CENTRAL (43) — M. Brown 18; Bonney 11; Balser 7; Stewart 7; Burnett 0; R. Brown 0; King 0. Totals: 10-4-11-43.

Three-point goals: Stryker - H. Fulk 2, Woolace, Rethmel, Wickerham. North Central: M. Brown, Balser, Stewart, Bonney. Turnovers: Stryker 3, North Central 7

Stryker 10 6 3 14 - 33

North Central 16 9 7 11 - 43

Reserves: North Central 26-21

Hilltop 55, Pettisville 23

PETTISVILLE — Hilltop girls basketball got off to a good start in Buckeye Border Conference play Friday night with a 55-23 road victory over Pettisville/

The Cadets (4-5, 1-0 BBC) led throughout and particularly pulled away with a huge 21-point second quarter scoring output that saw them a 35-12 lead at halftime.

Hilltop was led in the game by Leanna Baker with 13 while her sister Libbie Baker also added 11.

Pettisville (1-8, 0-1 BBC) was led by Ellie Grieser and Leah Beck who both had six.

HILLTOP (55) — Le. Baker 13; Li. Baker 11; Bailey 10; La. Baker 8; Hancock 8; Connolly 3; Wiley 2; Jones 0. Totals: 15-5-10-55.

PETTISVILLE (23) — Grieser 6; Beck 6; Grimm 4; Plank 2; King 2; Crawford 2; Klopfenstein 1. Totals: 5-2-7-23.

Three-point goals: Hilltop - Bailey 2, Hancock 2, Li Baker 1. Pettisville - Grieser 2.

Hilltop 14 21 12 8 - 55

Pettisville 5 7 4 7 - 23

Reserves: Pettisville 30-16

Montpelier 49, Fayette 16

FAYETTE — Montpelier girls basketball opened up their Buckeye Border Conference campaign with a 49-16 road win over Fayette on Friday night.

The Locomotives (7-0, 1-0 BBC) opened up an 8-3 first quarter lead, and then used an 18-point second quarter outburst to take a 26-8 lead into halftime.

Montpelier was led by Chelsea McCord’s 13 points and Jada Uribes’s 12 on three three-pointers.

Fayette (0-6, 0-1 BBC) was led by Demi Storrs, who knocked down the only two three-pointers of the night for the Eagles.

MONTPELIER (49) — McCord 13; Uribes 12; Page 8; McGee 5; Richmire 5; Bumb 4; Phongphiou 2; Brigle 0; Hillard 0; Mahan 0; Humbarger 0; Grime 0; Hopper 0. Totals: 14-6-3-49.

FAYETTE (16) — Storrs 9; Ramay 3; Kovar 2; Sepp 2; Fetterman 0; Brown 0. Totals: 3-2-4-20.

Three-point goals: Montpelier - Uribes 3, Richmire, McCord, McGee. Fayette - Storrs 2.

Montpelier 8 18 14 7 - 49

Fayette 3 5 7 1 - 16

Reserves: Montpelier 32-16

Boys Basketball

Lima CC 54, Kalida 43

LIMA — After leading by one point at halftime, a 20-10 deficit in the third quarter did in Kalida as the Wildcats fell to host Lima Central Catholic, 54-43.

Justin Siebeneck netted a dozen points to lead the way for Kalida (3-5).

Carson Parker’s 19 tallies led all scorers for the Thunderbirds (3-3). DeMarr Foster and Seth Mikesell scored 10 points each.

KALIDA (43) - Ju. Siebeneck 12; Vorst 4; Fersch 2; Siefker 5; Smith 6; Miller 6; Warnecke 4; Stechschulte 2; Ja. Siebeneck 2. Totals 16-5-43.

LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC (54) - Foster 10; Parker 19; Unruh 4; Mikesell 10; Bourk 5; Hoyle 4; Frankhouser 2. Totals 23-6-52.

Three-point goals: Kalida - Ju. Siebeneck 2, Miller 2, Siefker, Smith. Lima Central Catholic - Mikesell 2

Kalida 16 3 10 14 - 43

Lima CC 13 5 20 16 - 54

Ottawa-Glandorf 79, Elida 51

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Theo Maag led three players in double figures and 10 Titan scorers with 18 points as O-G rolled past WBL foe Elida, 79-51.

Colin White added 13 points while Hunter Stechchulte netted 11 in the win for the Titans (3-0, 2-0 WBL), which drained 10 shots from long range.

X’Zorian Island put up 15 points to lead Elida, which fell to 2-5 (0-2 WBL).

ELIDA (51) - Island 15; Thomas 10; Miller 4; Covault 7; Engle 10; Etzkorn 5. Totals 21-6-51.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (79) - Fuka 3; Schimmoeller 9; Buckland 2; Kuhlman 4; Schmenk 8; Jordan 9; White 13; Ross 2; Stechschulte 11; Maag 18. Totals 31-7-79.

Three-point goals: Elida - Island 2, Covault. Ottawa-Glandorf - Schimmoeller 3, Jordan 3, Stechschulte 3, Fuka.

Elida 10 17 12 12 - 51

O-G 21 19 20 19 - 79

Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf won.

