Softball
Wauseon 2, Bryan 1
WAUSEON — Wauseon kept its NWOAL title hopes alive by knocking off league unbeaten Bryan in a 2-1 pitchers’ duel.
Ella Hageman struck out seven in a complete-game win for the Indians, which secured the win with a walk-off single in the eighth inning from Aubrianna Everly.
Addie Arnold struck out 15 in the hard-luck loss for the Bears, which can clinch at least a share of the league title with a win Monday against Archbold (9-5, 5-1 NWOAL) and conclude the NWOAL schedule Friday vs. Evergreen (6-8, 4-1 NWOAL).
Bryan 000 000 10 - 1 4 3
Wauseon 000 010 01 - 2 4 2
Records: Wauseon 8-4 (4-1 NWOAL), Bryan 10-3 (4-1 NWOAL).
Winning pitcher: Ella Hageman (8 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 7 strikeouts).
Losing pitcher: Addison Arnold (7.1 innings, 2 runs, 4 hits, 15 strikeouts).
Leading hitters: (Bryan) - 4 hits. (Wauseon) - Bri Hayes single, double.
Baseball
Wayne Trace 8, Crestview 7
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace battled back from a 7-2 deficit with a five-run sixth frame, eventually downing Crestview 8-7 in eight innings.
Cooper Wenzlick homered for the second straight game, finishing with three hits and five RBIs for the Raiders, winners of 11 straight. Wenzlick now has seven hits and nine RBIs in his last three games.
Crestview 024 001 00 - 7 8 3
Wayne Trace 100 015 01 - 8 11 4
Records: Wayne Trace 16-1, Crestview 9-4.
Winning pitcher: Breven Anderson (2 innings, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks). Others: Tucker Antoine, Cale Winans.
Losing pitcher: Ayden Lichtensteiger (2 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: Preston Kreischer, Connor Sheets.
Leading hitters: (Crestview) - Carson Hunter 2 singles, double, 2 RBIs; Ayden Lichtensteiger single, double; Hunter Jones double; Parker Speith double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Nick Helt 2 runs. (Wayne Trace) - Cooper Wenzlick single, double, home run, 5 RBIs; Tucker Antoine 2 singles, 2 runs; Kyle Slade double, 3 runs.
Holgate 11, Edgerton 7
EDGERTON — Holgate bookended its eighth win of the season with six runs in the first and four in the eighth to down host Edgerton, 11-7.
Robbie Thacker had three hits, including a triple, while stealing three bases for the Tigers while Jacob Thome ripped two singles and a double.
Corey Herman had three hits, including a two-bagger, in the setback for Edgerton.
Holgate 600 100 04 - 11 11 1
Edgerton 300 040 00 - 7 13 7
Records: Holgate 8-6, Edgerton 4-12.
Losing pitcher: Cole Meyer (6.2 innings, 5 runs, 8 hits, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks). Others: Warren Nichols, Jayson Schliesser.
Leading hitters: (Holgate) - Robbie Thacker 2 singles, triple, 3 steals; Jacob Thome 2 singles, double; Owen Leaders 2 singles, 2 runs; Dylan Boecker 2 runs; Brodi Burgel 2 runs; Isaac DeLong 2 runs. (Edgerton) - Cory Herman 2 singles, double; Corey Everetts 3 singles, 2 runs; Warren Nichols single, double; Swank 2 singles; Kadyn Picillo double, 2 RBIs; Jayson Schliesser double.
Patrick Henry 13, Leipsic 2
LEIPSIC — Patrick Henry rapped 17 hits and scored five runs in the first inning alone en route to a 13-2 rout of rival Leipsic.
Aiden Behrman and Drew Rosengarten had three hits apiece to pace the Patriot offense while Behrman earned the win with six innings of work and seven strikeouts.
Patrick Henry 520 021 3 - 13 17 2
Leipsic 010 100 0 - 2 7 3
Records: Patrick Henry 9-4, Leipsic 10-5.
Winning pitcher: Aiden Behrman (6 innings, 2 runs, 1 earned, 7 hits, 7 strikeouts, 4 walks). Other: Landon Johnson.
Losing pitcher: Tommy Offenbacher (1.2 innings, 7 runs, 4 earned, 8 htis, 1 strikeout, 1 walk). Others: Ethan Zeisloft, Black Liffick.
Leading hitters: (Patrick Henry) - Drew Rosengarten 2 singles, double; Aiden Behrman 3 singles, 2 RBIs; Landon Johnson 2 singles, 2 runs; Logan Hudson 2 singles, 3 runs; Nash Meyer 2 singles, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Daniel Schmeltz 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Lane Jackson 2 singles. (Leipsic) - Quin Schroeder 2 singles; Mason Brandt 2 singles.
