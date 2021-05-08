ANTWERP — Wayne Trace rallied to tie things in the top of the seventh and plated a pair of runs in the eighth to knock off county rival Antwerp 9-7 on Friday.
Tiffany Sinn was a home run short of the cycle for the Raiders while Katie Anna Baumle went yard and drove in four runs.
Astianna Coppes and Molly Reinhart each ripped home runs for Antwerp in the setback.
Wayne Trace 300 030 12 - 9 14 0
Antwerp 002 131 00 - 7 15 3
Records: Wayne Trace 12-10 (4-2 GMC), Antwerp 8-7 (2-5 GMC).
Winning pitcher: Macy Doster (2.2 innings, 1 run, 5 hits, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk). other: Tiffany Sinn.
Losing pitcher: Emerson Litzenberg (8 innings, 9 runs, 6 earned, 14 hits, 4 stirkeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Wayne Trace) - Tiffany Sinn single, double, triple; Logen Bland 3 singles; Katie Anna Baumle single, home run, 4 RBIs; Tatum Tigner 2 doubles; Kaitlin Slade double. (Antwerp) - Astianna Coppes 2 singles, home run, 3 RBIs; Molly Reinhart single, home run, 3 RBIs; Lauren Schuller single, triple; Heaven Bruce 2 singles.
Paulding 10, Ada 4
PAULDING — Paulding wrapped up Senior Night and the program's final Northwest Conference home game with a 10-4 win over Ada in a makeup game.
After Ada scored three runs in the first inning, Paulding answered with three runs in the first and pulled away with a four-spot in the sixth inning. Leigha Egnor had a stellar swan song, finishing a double short of the cycle with three runs scored while striking out nine in a complete-game victory.
Ada 301 000 0 - 4 2 2
Paulding 303 004 x - 10 10 4
Records: Paulding 17-3 (5-2 NWC), Ada 9-12 (1-6 NWC).
Winning pitcher: Leigha Egnor (7 innings, 4 runs, 3 earned, 2 hits, 9 strikeouts, 6 innings).
Losing pitcher: Leona Dalton (6 innings, 10 runs, 6 earned, 10 hits, 7 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Leading hitters: (Ada) - Leona Dalton single, home run, 3 RBIs. (Paulding) - Leigha Egnor single, triple, home run, 3 runs; Kaeli Bustos 2 singles; Megan Harrpel double.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.