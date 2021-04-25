Paulding 28, North Central 9
PAULDING — Paulding recorded five doubles and three home runs as the Panthers moved to 13-2 with a 28-9 home win over North Central.
Alivia Bakle connected for two home runs, finishing with five runs and six RBIs for the Panthers. Gabbie Stallbaum was a triple short of the cycle with six RBIs.
North Central 450 00 - 9 12 3
Paulding 93(11) 5x - 28 21 3
Records: Paulding 13-2, North Central 6-7.
Winning pitcher: Leigha Egnor (3 innings, 0 runs, 7 hits, 3 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: Riley Stork.
Losing pitcher: Darbi Stewart (3 innings, 23 runs, 11 earned, 17 hits, 1 strikeout, 7 walks). Other: Makayla Meyers.
Leading hitters: (North Central) - Makinzy King 2 singles, double; Alexia Miller 2 singles, double, 4 RBIs; Makayla Meyers 2 singles. (Paulding) - Alivya Bakle 2 singles, 2 home runs, 5 runs, 6 RBIs; Jalynn Parrett 2 singles, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Gabbie Stallbaum single, double, home run, 3 runs, 6 RBIs; Leigha Egnor 3 singles, 4 runs; Jocelyn Parrett 2 singles, 3 runs; Kaeli Bustos 2 singles; Riley Stork double, 3 runs.
Toledo Start 3, Napoleon 0
NAPOLEON — Toledo Start’s Miranda Bee took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and held Napoleon to four hits in the Spartans’ 3-0 shutout win.
Aubrie Espinoza had a pair of base knocks for the Wildcats, which got a solid effort of their own from hurler Madison Shank, who struck out six and did not issue a walk in a complete-game effort.
Toledo Start 000 120 0 - 3 5 0
Napoleon 000 000 0 - 0 4 1
Records: Toledo Start 10-6, Napoleon 1-8.
Winning pitcher: Miranda Bee (7 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 5 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Losing pitcher: Madison Shank (7 innings, 3 runs, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Toledo Start) - Amaria Wall double. (Napoleon) - Aubrie Espinoza 2 singles.
