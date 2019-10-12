PAULDING -
Edon 48, Hilltop 0
WEST UNITY - Drew Gallehue threw four touchdown passes - two each to Kelby Sapp and Ethan Steinke - as Edon beat Hilltop 48-0 in a Toledo Area Athletic Conference matchup at Hilltop.
Gallehue finished 8 of 12 passing for 148 yards and the four touchdowns. His tosses to Sapp covered 49 and 8 yards while his throws to Steinke went for 23 and 8 yards.
Chase Reed scored on a 51-yard punt return and Austin Kiess (five yards) and Henley Dye (one yard) added touchdown runs.
The Bombers added 203 yards on the ground.
Hilltop was held to 86 yards in the air and 16 on the ground.
Edon (4-3, 3-1 TAAC) will host Cardinal Stritch next week. Hilltop (1-6, 0-3) hosts Stryker.
Paulding 44, Delphos Jefferson 38
PAULDING - The Panthers made it two wins in a row as Paulding beat invading Jefferson 44-38 in a Northwest Conference tilt.
Jacob Deisler ran for 303 yards on 23 carries with four touchdowns for the Panthers. Paulding finished with 401 yards of total offense, all coming on the ground. The Panthers attempted just two passes.
Jacob King added a rushing touchdown.
Paulding (3-4, 2-2 NWC) will host Allen East next week. Delphos Jefferson (1-6, 0-4) visits Paulding.
