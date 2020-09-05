KALIDA — Down two sets to one, Kalida won the fourth set 27-25 and claimed the final set 15-10 to rally for a marathon Putnam County League triumph over visiting Ottoville on Friday in area volleyball action.

Rachel Kemper had a big day in defeat for Ottoville, tallying 11 kills and 14 digs.

In area soccer action at Continental, Rhenn Armey netted a pair of goals to lift the 3-0 Pirates past Miller City in both teams' PCL boys soccer opener.

Armey scored the first goal of the game inside the final minute of the first half. He added a penalty kick with 16:25 left for the final goal of the game.

At Continental

Continental 4, Miller City 1

Miller City (2-1-1, 0-1) - Goals: Mason Rieman. Shots: 4. Saves: Joe Deitering 9.

Continental (3-0, 1-0 PCL) - Goals: Rhenn Armey 2, Westin Okuley, Wyatt Davis. Shots: 13. Saves: Konnor Knipp-Williams 3.

